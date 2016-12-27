Ron-Robert Zieler admits atmosphere at Leicester City has changed

Leicester's form has been a far cry from last season, the FC crew discuss if they'll slip into the relegation battle.

Leicester City goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler says the atmosphere at the Premier League champions is slowly starting to change as they continue to struggle for form this season.

The Foxes host West Ham United on Saturday with just three points separating them from the relegation zone, and Zieler admits the reality of their shock Premier League title being a thing of the past is starting to set in.

"The atmosphere is slowly starting to change," he told Germany's Bild newspaper. "You can start to see the fans are unhappy, and it is understandable too.

"Winning the title was a fairytale and now we need to get out of this relegation battle fast.

"Nobody could have expected that we would win the title again, but nobody expected this situation either and it is not satisfactory and it is extremely annoying.

"We reached the knockout stages of the Champions League as group winners, but we're playing way below our capabilities in the league."

Ron-Robert Zieler says Leicester City must not get into the thick of a relegation fight.

Zieler joined the Foxes in the summer after being relegated from the Bundesliga with Hannover -- a fate he is desperate to avoid repeating -- and says he does not regret making the move for a minute, even if he would like to be playing more regularly.

"It is a step which has taken me forward as a person," added Zieler, who has lost his place to Kasper Schmeichel following the Dane's return from injury.

"I am ambitious and of course I want to be playing. "I have performed well throughout my career so this is a new situation for me, but I am happy that I have at least played in half of our matches.

"It must not happen that I am relegated again."