'No chance' Kasper Schmeichel leaves Leicester for Liverpool - Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri has ruled out a January move for Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel by insisting Liverpool have "no chance" of luring the Dane away from the King Power Stadium.

Schmeichel, 29, returned to the Leicester team earlier this month after being sidelined due to a fractured hand sustained while playing against FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League in mid-November.

The former Manchester City 'keeper has been linked with a move to Anfield during the January transfer window in the wake of high-profile mistakes by Liverpool's current goalkeepers, Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius.

But Ranieri has dismissed the prospects of Schmeichel being allowed to leave the Premier League champions next month.

"Kasper has a signature on a contract," Ranieri said. "We won't sell Kasper under any circumstances.

Kasper Schmeichel was a key cog in Leicester's Premier League title-winning run last season.

"We don't need money. No chance. Liverpool can win the title without Kasper."

Having won the title last season, Leicester were able to resist Arsenal's attempts to sign striker Jamie Vardy during the summer, with the England forward ultimately signing a new contract at the club following his decision to reject a move to the Emirates.

And although Leicester lost French midfielder N'Golo Kante to Chelsea after the Stamford Bridge outfit triggered his escape clause, the club's Thai owners have refused to consider the sale of further members of the title-winning squad.

And having played such a prominent role in Leicester's title-winning campaign, Schmeichel is set to be ring-fenced by the owners next month in order to avoid weakening Ranieri's squad ahead of their relegation battle and bid to overcome Sevilla in order to reach the Champions League quarterfinals.

