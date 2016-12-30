Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri: 'We must win' against West Ham

Leicester's form has been a far cry from last season, the FC crew discuss if they'll slip into the relegation battle.

Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri has said Saturday's home game against West Ham is one the struggling champions "have to win" and will recall Riyad Mahrez.

The Foxes are just three points above the relegation zone with only one victory in nine games following defeat at home to Everton on Boxing Day.

That was a ninth loss in 18 league matches after only three top flight defeats in the whole of last season.

"We have to turn to 20 points, we have 17. We have to win, we have to win, we have to win," Ranieri said.

"We are not happy, nobody is happy -- the chairman, me, the sporting director, staff, players. We have to react as soon as possible.

"We have to react, concentrate 100 percent and fight. When we concentrate, we can give a very fantastic performance."

Ranieri confirmed that Mahrez would start against the Hammers after he came on as a second-half substitute against Everton.

After that game he said last season's PFA Player of the Year needed to improve, but has now suggested he was rested after the draw in which Leicester were down to 10 men for more than an hour after Jamie Vardy was sent off.

"I hope he has reacted well," the manager added. "I watched him during training last week and he was a little tired.

"At 10 vs 11 at Stoke he worked hard so I decided to give him a rest. He will play the next match and I want to see a reaction -- I wait to see a reaction.''

Robert Huth and Christian Fuchs are available after one-match bans but Vardy continues to serve a three-match suspension.