Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri: 'We must win' against West Ham

Previous
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/4  Draw: 9/4  Away: 27/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Rotherham United
Burton Albion
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 19/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 8/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
8:50 AM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 5/2  Away: 19/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 4/7  Draw: 16/5  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 17/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/1  Draw: 5/2  Away: 29/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 8/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 8/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Ranieri: Leicester must beat West Ham

Leicester City PA Sport
Read

Bilic happy with Hammers' form

English Premier League
Read

Ogden: Relegation fight is now Ranieri's reality

English Premier League Mark Ogden
Read

Who had the most roller-coaster 2016?

Premier League John Brewin
Read

New Year's Eve Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read
Genk striker Leon Bailey

Get to know Man United target Leon Bailey

FC United Michael Yokhin
Read

Extra Time: Sturridge's next move

ESPN FC TV
Read

Leicester having a laugh with Vardy masks

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Top Prem clubs set to spend big?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Leicester 'not the team they were' - Barry

English Premier League PA Sport
Read

The Sweeper: Vardy masks all around!

English Premier League
Read

Chilwell the lone bright spot vs. Everton

Leicester City Player Ratings Ben Jacobs
Read

Relegation looming for Foxes?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Leicester City 0-2 Everton

Premier League Highlights
Read

Ranieri: We need to focus on little details

English Premier League
Read

Leicester's Mahrez must improve - Ranieri

Leicester City PA Sport
Read

Leicester prepared to sell Schlupp - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Leicester CityLeicester City
EvertonEverton
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Leicester City 0-2 Everton

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Lukaku seals it for Everton

Premier League Highlights
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri: 'We must win' against West Ham

Leicester's form has been a far cry from last season, the FC crew discuss if they'll slip into the relegation battle.

Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri has said Saturday's home game against West Ham is one the struggling champions "have to win" and will recall Riyad Mahrez.

The Foxes are just three points above the relegation zone with only one victory in nine games following defeat at home to Everton on Boxing Day.

That was a ninth loss in 18 league matches after only three top flight defeats in the whole of last season.

"We have to turn to 20 points, we have 17. We have to win, we have to win, we have to win," Ranieri said.

"We are not happy, nobody is happy -- the chairman, me, the sporting director, staff, players. We have to react as soon as possible.

"We have to react, concentrate 100 percent and fight. When we concentrate, we can give a very fantastic performance."

Ranieri confirmed that Mahrez would start against the Hammers after he came on as a second-half substitute against Everton.

After that game he said last season's PFA Player of the Year needed to improve, but has now suggested he was rested after the draw in which Leicester were down to 10 men for more than an hour after Jamie Vardy was sent off.

"I hope he has reacted well," the manager added. "I watched him during training last week and he was a little tired.

"At 10 vs 11 at Stoke he worked hard so I decided to give him a rest. He will play the next match and I want to see a reaction -- I wait to see a reaction.''

Robert Huth and Christian Fuchs are available after one-match bans but Vardy continues to serve a three-match suspension.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.