U.A.N.L
América
12:30 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Game Details
Newcastle Jets
Wellington Phoenix FC
6:35 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Watford
Crystal Palace
12:30 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 31/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 2/1 
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 9/2  Away: 10/1 
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/5  Draw: 4/1  Away: 8/1 
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 6/1  Away: 14/1 
Leicester City
Everton
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 31/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 2/1 
Swansea City
West Ham United
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 17/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 9/5 
Hull City
Manchester City
5:15 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 8/1  Draw: 5/1  Away: 1/3 
Reading
Norwich City
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 15/8  Draw: 12/5  Away: 13/8 
Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday
7:45 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 4/6  Draw: 29/10  Away: 5/1 
Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri: 2016 the best year of my career

Journey back to Leicester's remarkable fairytale in 2016, but what can we expect from the Foxes in 2017?

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri insists 2016 was the best year of his career after claiming the Premier League title.

The Foxes shocked the world by picking up the trophy last season and, although their title defence has stuttered as they sit in 15th place with only four wins from 17 games so far, the Italian coach is still on a high from their success.

"I never won a [league] title before, so for this reason it's the best [year]," he told Sky Sports. "But I also can't forget where I started from, like Jamie Vardy [who began in non-league] and I slowly, slowly climbed through the leagues and after 30 years I won the title. It means I worked so hard, and for this reason I'm very pleased.

"I'm also pleased with a lot of people from the club and the chairman because I wanted to come back to England. I love the spirit, the atmosphere and everything around the football here.

"When I arrived I met the people in Leicester and felt a fantastic electricity. The chairman always gave us a lot of positive energy, which is important for the manager and all the staff around me. It was an amazing, amazing year."

As a result of winning the title, Leicester qualified for the Champions League for the first time and starred in the group stage to seal progress to the round of 16 where they have drawn La Liga side Sevilla.

Ranieri's men could not have dreamed about lifting the title last season.

Ranieri, though, insists the Foxes have already matched his expectations and are focused on ensuring Premier League survival for another year.

"We are underdogs because it's the first time we've played in it [ the UCL]," he said. "A lot of people say Sevilla is a good draw, but they won three [Europa League] titles in a row! It's not easy for us, but it's a little dream. The most important thing for me was to get to the knockouts.

"With the Premier League it's 40 points to be safe. I hope the match against Stoke [a 2-2 draw after Leicester had been two goals down] was right for us and changed our mood and try again to start now."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

