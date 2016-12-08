Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
0
0
LIVE 8'
Real Sociedad
Villarreal
3
1
FT
Leg 1
Real Madrid
Sevilla FC
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
AD Alcorcon
Cordoba
0
0
FT
Leg 1
Tunisia
Uganda
2
0
FT
Morocco
Burkina Faso
4:00 PM UTC
Leeds' Elland Road

Cellino sells 50 percent stake in Leeds

Leeds United PA Sport
Leeds UnitedLeeds United
Rotherham UnitedRotherham United
3
0
FT
Aston VillaAston Villa
Leeds UnitedLeeds United
1
1
FT
Rafa Benitez and Newcastle suffered a season-opening defeat to Fulham.

The race for Premier League promotion

Championship Nick Miller
Preston North EndPreston North End
Leeds UnitedLeeds United
1
4
FT
Leeds UnitedLeeds United
BrentfordBrentford
1
0
FT
Leeds UnitedLeeds United
ReadingReading
2
0
FT
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove Albion
Leeds UnitedLeeds United
2
0
FT
Cellino gets 18 month ban from football

Leeds United PA Sport
Ban report surprises Leeds owner Cellino

Leeds United PA Sport
Leeds UnitedLeeds United
Aston VillaAston Villa
2
0
FT
The Sweeper: Wonderkid Woodburn

EFL Cup
Liverpool 2-0 Leeds United

EFL Cup
Origi sends Reds through

EFL Cup
Liverpool striker Ben Woodburn celebrates after scoring his first senior side goal for the club.

Ogden: Liverpool get away with it vs. Leeds

The Match Mark Ogden
Liverpool 2-0 Leeds United

EFL Cup
LiverpoolLiverpool
Leeds UnitedLeeds United
2
0
FT
Ogden: Leeds fell fast, are rising slowly

Leeds United Mark Ogden
Radrizzani confirms interest in buying Leeds

Leeds United PA Sport
Leeds United's Manager Garry Monk watches from the stands

Monk Q&A: Together Leeds can reach Prem

Interview Mark Ogden
Read
 By PA Sport
Massimo Cellino sells 50 percent stake in Leeds to Andrea Radrizzani

Massimo Cellino bought a 100 percent stake in the club in September.

Leeds owner Massimo Cellino has sold a 50 percent stake in the Championship club to Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani.

Sports media tycoon Radrizzani, 42, who entered into talks with Cellino in the summer, has acquired 50 percent of the club's share capital through his company Aser Group Holding.

Speculation over the club's future had been mounting since Cellino, 60, assumed 100 percent control at Elland Road in September when he bought the minority stake still held by previous owner Gulf Finance House.

Cellino is due to start an 18-month ban from all football activities on Feb. 1 for breaching agent rules over the sale of Ross McCormack to Fulham in 2014.

The Italian and Leeds were both fined £250,000 by the Football Association, while Cellino has already indicated he will appeal against the ruling.

If unsuccessful, Cellino's suspension means he will not be able to return to any position at Leeds until Sept. 1, 2018.

In a statement posted on the club's website, Cellino said: "I have worked hard for the past three years for Leeds United, we are a massive club, and I feel the only way we can get better is for me to bring in a new partner.

"Andrea is young and brings a new energy with him, as well as having a good experience in the football media business, which is the future for all clubs.

"I feel that bringing Andrea in as a 50 percent shareholder to work with me is the best choice we could have made. We will continue building a strong and healthy football club for the future.''

