AS Roma
Chievo Verona
2
1
LIVE 75'
Home: 1/20  Draw: 10/1  Away: 125/1 
Fiorentina
Napoli
1
2
LIVE 69'
Home: 4/1  Draw: 11/10  Away: 6/4 
Sampdoria
Udinese
0
0
LIVE 75'
Home: 5/2  Draw: 8/13  Away: 11/2 
Torino
Genoa
1
0
LIVE 79'
Home: 2/9  Draw: 15/4  Away: 28/1 
Celta Vigo
UCAM Murcia
1
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Athletic Bilbao
Racing Santander
2
0
LIVE 66'
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Belenenses
Sporting CP
0
0
LIVE 21'
Home: 6/1  Draw: 13/5  Away: 8/15 
América
U.A.N.L
3:00 AM UTC Dec 23, 2016
Leg 1
InternazionaleInternazionale
LazioLazio
3
0
FT
LazioLazio
FiorentinaFiorentina
3
1
FT
SampdoriaSampdoria
LazioLazio
1
2
FT
 By Ben Gladwell
Lazio's Lulic banned 20 days, fined for racist remarks toward Antonio Rudiger

ESPN FC's Gab Marcotti shares his thoughts on Senad Lulic's comments on Antonio Rudiger following Lazio's loss to Roma.

Lazio midfielder Senad Lulic has been given a 20-day ban for the racist remarks he aimed at Roma's Antonio Rudiger following defeat in the Eternal City derby on Dec. 4.

It had been suggested that Lulic would face a 10-game ban for racially insulting the former Stuttgart defender, but the Lega Serie A only deliberated on Thursday and, with the winter break looming, the punishment they have given means he misses only Lazio's game against Crotone.

In all, he has officially been banned for 20 days and fined €10,000, according to a disciplinary statement published by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

While the disciplinary committee have been discussing the incident, which happened at the beginning of the month, Lulic has played in Lazio's three subsequent matches.

With the suspension covering the winter break, he will be eligible to play again for the Biancocelesti's clash with Atalanta on Jan. 15.

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.

