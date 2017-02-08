Jese Rodriguez laments missed goal in Las Palmas debut

Jese joined Las Palmas on a six-month loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

Jese Rodriguez had mixed emotions after making his Las Palmas debut in Monday's 1-0 defeat at La Liga strugglers Granada.

The Spanish forward, who joined the club on a six-month loan from Paris Saint-Germain last week, replaced Vicente Gomez in the 67th minute and soon after, had a chance to score an equaliser but missed an open goal.

Jese, who also forced Granada goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa to make a save in the 80th minute, told Marca: "I'm happy because I had not played in two-and-a-half months but I'm disappointed with the missed opportunity and the defeat.

"We were superior, especially in the second half, and we had chances to win.

"I had the chance to equalise, and I'm very angry to have missed that goal. It would have changed the game."

Granada are 19th in the standings and had not won since Dec. 3 prior to Monday's victory.

Las Palmas coach Quique Setien gave no importance to Jese's miss and believes the 23-year-old's performances will only get better.

"It's normal that Jese misses goals because he has been a long time without playing," he told El Mundo Deportivo. "We have to give him time. I'm sure another day he will score."

Jese moved to PSG from Real Madrid six months ago in a €25 million deal, but made just nine Ligue 1 appearances for PSG, with only one of those a start.

His last appearance with PSG was in a 3-1 home win over Lille in a French Cup game on Dec. 14.

Jese took a huge pay cut to join hometown club Las Palmas and received a hero's welcome with around 9,000 Las Palmas fans turning out to his unveiling at the Gran Canaria stadium last week.

He was eager to make an immediate impact and said during his unveiling "I haven't come here on holiday. I'm going to die for this jersey."

Under contract with PSG until June 2021, Jese is expected to earn his first start at home against Sevilla on Sunday.

"We will work on our mistakes in training this week and next weekend's game is a must-win," Jese said.

Las Palmas have taken 28 points in 21 games and are 11th in La Liga.

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.