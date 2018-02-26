Los Angeles Football Club unveils inaugural MLS jersey

Previous
Sydney FC
Western Sydney Wanderers
3
1
FT
Game Details
Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Manchester United
Chelsea
2:05 PM UTC
Game Details
Arsenal
Manchester City
ESPN3 4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Sevilla FC
Atletico Madrid
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Juventus
Atalanta
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
AS Roma
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Cagliari
Napoli
7:45 PM UTC Feb 26, 2018
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Marseille
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Pumas UNAM
Guadalajara
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Santos
Cruz Azul
12:00 AM UTC Feb 26, 2018
Game Details
Next
Omar Gaber

LAFC unveils inaugural MLS jersey

LAFC Associated Press
New LAFC signing Carlos Vela is expected to make an immediate impact in MLS.

Vela: LAFC looks good, but lots to improve

LAFC Jeff Carlisle
LAFC nearing deal for Braga's Horta - source

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
Darlington Nagbe

Big-name moves, Columbus, LAFC dominate offseason

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
ESPN's Bretos to call games for LAFC

LAFC ESPN staff
Ibson and Carlos Carmona

The good, the bad and the ugly of MLS expansion

Major League Soccer Noah Davis
WATCH: Top trades of the MLS offseason

Major League Soccer
LAFC announces YouTube TV partnership

LAFC ESPN staff
Zimmerman action for FC Dallas

Zimmerman starting fresh with club and country

United States Jeff Carlisle
Christian Pulisic scores Borussia Dortmund's winning goal against Hoffenheim.

Dortmund confirm summer U.S. tour

Borussia Dortmund Stephan Uersfeld
Toronto FC defense

LAFC signs Beitashour, Lopez to squad

LAFC ESPN staff
Christian Pulisic scores Borussia Dortmund's winning goal against Hoffenheim.

Dortmund to visit LAFC for friendly - sources

LAFC Stephen Uersfeld
Carlos Vela

Vela out to make history with LAFC

Transfers ESPN staff
Carlos Vela hoping to make history with LAFC and Mexico

ESPN FC TV
Gaber full of pride, love for Egypt teammate Salah

International
LAFC's Gaber: Bob Bradley is like my father

Major League Soccer
Bradley talks LAFC's draft, preparations for first season

Major League Soccer
Sporting Lisbon academy product Joao Moutinho is headed to LAFC.

MLS draft: LAFC picks Akron's Moutinho first

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
No. 1 pick Moutinho can't wait to get started with LAFC

Major League Soccer
Feilhaber: LAFC's Bob Bradley brings out the best in me

The Boot Room
 By Associated Press
Los Angeles Football Club unveils inaugural MLS jersey

Carlos Vela joins the FC crew to talk about leaving Europe to join MLS expansion team LAFC, the brewing rivalry with LA Galaxy and Mexico's World Cup outlook.
Alejandro Moreno and Mark Donaldson talk the biggest names joining Major League Soccer from leagues abroad.

Los Angeles Football Club has unveiled its uniforms for its inaugural season with YouTube TV as its jersey sponsor.

LAFC revealed its home and away kits on Saturday, eight days before the Major League Soccer expansion franchise's first regular-season game.

The Adidas uniforms stick to LAFC's black-and-gold color scheme, with the black home jerseys and white away jerseys both featuring gold trim. LAFC's Art Deco-inspired logo is prominent on the chest.

YouTube TV became LAFC's jersey sponsor in January. The subscription service also secured rights to stream LAFC's games on a dedicated channel in Southern California.

MLS' 23rd franchise installed grass at its new Banc of California Stadium in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday.

LAFC begins its inaugural season March 4 in Seattle. Its first home game is April 29.

