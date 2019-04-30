LA Galaxy bolster attack with loan acquisition Alvarez from Argentina

A goal and assist from Zlatan Ibrahimovic couldn't help LA Galaxy win at New York Red Bulls, who earned a second straight win.

The LA Galaxy have bolstered their attack with the loan arrival of Atletico Tucuman midfielder Favio Alvarez, the club announced on Tuesday.

Alvarez, 26, joins the team for the remainder of the season from Argentina's Primera Division and will occupy one of the Galaxy's international roster spots.

The Galaxy are in second place in Major League Soccer's Western Conference, but recently lost attacking mid Romain Alessandrini until September when he underwent surgery for a knee injury.

"Favio is a talented and dynamic attacking player who will be a valuable addition to our roster," said LA Galaxy general manager Dennis te Kloese. "He has a versatile skill set that will allow him to play multiple positions in our attack. We think he can be a dangerous option for our club this season and we look forward to adding him to the team."

The Galaxy's next match is away to the Columbus Crew on May 8 before returning home to host New York City FC at StubHub Center on May 11.