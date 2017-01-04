Previous
Next
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

LA Galaxy to remain StubHub Center's priority, not NFL's Chargers

StubHub Center
The StubHub Center will host two franchises in 2017 and 2018.

The LA Galaxy will remain the StubHub Center's main priority, despite the announced arrival of the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers in 2017 and 2018.

"The Galaxy is the main priority for StubHub Center," StubHub Center director of communication Brendan Hannan told the Los Angeles Times.

"The Chargers' NFL schedule will be built around the Galaxy schedule. The same will happen in terms of 2018."

The NFL franchise announced its plans to leave San Diego for Los Angeles this week, as well as its intention to play at the LA Galaxy's Carson, California home for the next two seasons.

The move makes the Galaxy the seventh MLS team to share a home venue with a professional football team, although it will be just the second to share a natural grass field.

And Hannan said the shared usage wouldn't affect the quality or look of the field on Galaxy game days.

"It will be StubHub Center and AEG and the Galaxy's primary concerns to make sure that this remains the best field in Major League Soccer," Hannan said.

"In regards to football lines, we don't believe that there will be football lines for Galaxy games." 

Should any scheduling conflicts arise later in the season should the Galaxy make the playoffs, Hannan maintained their games would remain the priority over a scheduled Chargers regular season game.

The StubHub Center currently seats 27,000 spectators, and will be expanded to 30,000 for the Chargers.

The stadium has also hosted California high school football playoff games in addition to events like the CrossFit Games, the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and ESPN's X Games.

