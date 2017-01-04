LA Galaxy 'close' to deal to sign Jermaine Jones - president Chris Klein

ESPN FC's Doug McIntyre assesses where Michael Bradley and Jermaine Jones will fit best in Bruce Arena's team.

CARSON, Calif. -- LA Galaxy president Chris Klein says the team is close to signing U.S. international midfielder Jermaine Jones to a contract.

Jones spent last year with the Colorado Rapids, but his deal expired at the end of the season. Jones had long wanted to move to a team that would bring him closer to his family's home in the Los Angeles area, and the Rapids -- who still retained Jones' MLS rights -- then allowed the U.S. midfielder to speak with other teams.

The Galaxy acquired Jones' rights back on Dec. 13 in exchange for LA's first-round draft pick in Friday's MLS SuperDraft, as well as an undisclosed amount of general allocation money.

A league source said that Jones' salary would be around $525,000, a significant decrease from the $650,000 in guaranteed compensation he made last year.

In talking about his team, Klein expressed satisfaction with goalkeeper Brian Rowe and the back four of Robbie Rogers, Jelle Van Damme, Daniel Steres, and Ashley Cole. He also praised more attack-minded pieces like forward Gyasi Zardes as well as midfielders Gio dos Santos, Sebastian Lletget, and Emmanuel Boateng.

However, he also admitted that the team still has needs.

"The hole is in the center of midfield, and maybe [we acquire] some upgrades there and out wide," Klein. "We've acquired the rights to Jones, and we're hopeful we can get something done there. And then we have other pieces that we're looking to add both now and possibly in the summer."

The LA Galaxy hold Jermaine Jones' MLS rights but they still need to sign him to a contract.

Klein declined to discuss reports linking the Galaxy to Mexico international Jonathan dos Santos -- Gio's brother -- as well as Marseille winger Romain Alessandrini. But when asked about how much progress had been made with Jones, Klein said, "We're close."

The 35-year-old Jones spent most of his career in Germany, with stints at Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayer Leverkusen and Schalke. He moved to MLS following the 2014 World Cup and played two seasons with the New England Revolution before moving to Colorado in 2016.

Jones helped the Rapids complete a fine turnaround that saw them finish second in the Western Conference, but he was also limited to 13 league and playoff appearances due to injury and a six-game suspension to start the 2016 season.

Jones has earned 67 caps with the U.S., including four at the 2014 World Cup.

Jeff Carlisle covers MLS and the U.S. national team for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @JeffreyCarlisle.