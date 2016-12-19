Previous
LA Galaxy's Mike Magee announces retirement after 14 seasons

Mike Magee
Mike Magee won two MLS Cups with the Los Angeles Galaxy in his career.

LA Galaxy forward Mike Magee announced his retirement from soccer on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Magee spent his entire 14-year career in the United States, where he won two MLS Cups and was named the 2013 MLS MVP.

"I have been fortunate to enjoy an incredible 14-year career in Major League Soccer," Magee said in a statement. "It has been an honor to represent the New York Red Bulls, Chicago Fire and the LA Galaxy and to be a part of a league that continues to grow so rapidly in this country.

"I am extremely thankful to everyone that has supported, inspired and guided me on and off the field throughout my time as a professional. I look forward to the next step in this journey as a spend time with my family and friends."

Magee, who began his career with the New York MetroStars -- which eventually became the Red Bulls -- in 2003, also had spells with the Chicago Fire and St. Louis FC of the USL. And it was with the Galaxy he experienced the most success, helping the them to consecutive MLS Cup titles in 2011 and 2012.

"Mike has been an incredible member and representative of the LA Galaxy and Major League Soccer as a whole," said Galaxy president Chris Klein. "As a teammate and friend, I thank Mike for everything he has done for the city of Los Angeles and the sport of soccer in this country throughout his career.

"He will be greatly missed on the field and we wish him the best in the next stage of his career. He will always be a member of this club."

The Chicago native ends his career having accounted for 70 goals and 38 assists in 316 career regular season appearances, as well as an additional eight goals and one assist in 23 playoff matches.

