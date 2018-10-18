Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas backs leaky defence

Previous
Burnley
Chelsea
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Crystal Palace
Arsenal
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Manchester United
Everton
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Kaizer Chiefs players dejected after defeat

Chiefs coach Solinas backs leaky defence

Kaizer Chiefs KweséESPN staff
Read
Orlando Pirates players celebrate a goal

Pirates claim Soweto Derby honours

Football Nick Said
Read
Jerry Sikhosana in action for Orlando Pirates

Sikhosana relives last Soweto Derby hat-trick

South African Premiership Nick Said
Read
Mabhuti Khenyeza fends off Bongani Cashibe during the 2007 Derby in Durban

Kaizer Chiefs' Soweto Derby heroes

Soweto Derby KweséESPN staff
Read
Benni McCarthy celebrates scoring for Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates' Soweto Derby heroes

Soweto Derby KweséESPN staff
Read
Pitso Mosimane, head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns, during the 2018 MTN8 semifinal first leg

Telkom Knockout provides latest chance for silverware

Telkom Knockout Cup Nick Said
Read
Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas will be desperate to get new signing Lebogang Manyama on the park as soon as possible to help his stuttering side

Chiefs confirm lengthy Manyama lay-off  

Kaizer Chiefs Nick Said
Read
Lebogang Manyama of Kaizer Chiefs evades a challenge from Surprise Ralani of Cape Town City.

Chiefs star involved in car accident

South African Premiership Nick Said
Read
Teenage Hadebe of Kaizer Chiefs

Katsande backs Hadebe to excel for Warriors despite club woes

Football Simba Mushati
Read
Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates a goal with teammates

The Absa Premiership table that does lie

South African Premiership Nick Said
Read
Dumisani Zuma of Kaizer Chiefs is challenged by Vusimusi Mngomezulu of Polokwane City

Chiefs lose as Pirates stumble in Durban

South African Premiership Nick Said
Read
Cape Town City FC coach Benni McCarthy talks to the media during the Cape Town City FC 2017 MTN 8 Media open day

Goalless draw kicks off weekend action in SA

South African Premiership Nick Said
Read
Vincent Pule of Orlando Pirates tussles with Talent Chawapihwa of Baroka FC

Pirates top of the table, Chiefs win again

South African Premiership Nick Said
Read
Philani Zulu of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates goal with teammates

Chiefs claim back-to-back wins with Stars success

Football KweséESPN Staff
Read
Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates a goal with teammates

Billiat inspires Chiefs to big win over City

South African Premiership Nick Said
Read
Violent scenes at Moses Mabhida Stadium

Kaizer Chiefs to play behind closed doors  

South Africa Nick Said
Read
Kaizer Chiefs supporters, like the coach Giovanni Solinas and players, will be worried about the club's slow start to the 2018-19 season

Solinas to use break to fix Chiefs' struggles

Kaizer Chiefs KweséESPN staff
Read
Bradley Grobler of SuperSport United celebrates goal with teammate Evans Rusike

SuperSport win at Chiefs, reach MTN8 final

South African Premiership KweséESPN staff
Read
Uganda defender Godfrey Walusimbi is challenged by Egypt's midfielder Mahmoud Hassan during a 2017 Africa Cup of Nations encounter

Chiefs confirm capture of Ugandan fullback Walusimbi

Football Nick Said
Read
Siphiwe Tshabalala leaves Kaizer Chiefs after 11 years

Tshabalala finally gets his overseas move

South Africa KweséESPN staff
Read
By KweséESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas backs leaky defence

Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas continued to insist on the quality of his players, asserting he had the best defenders in the Premier Soccer League despite mix-ups that cost them in Saturday's Soweto Derby.

The claim seemed hardly credible after Orlando Pirates exposed Chiefs' defensive frailties in a 2-1 victory in front of some 85,000 at Soccer City in Johannesburg, extending to 10 matches Pirates' unbeaten run in the fixture.

But the Italian, who has been under fire and battled to find consistency since he arrived in June, looked to use the post-match news conference to send a reassuring message to the Chiefs change-room after they let an early lead slip and lost ground on the frontrunners in the league.

"I'm not concerned about the defence. Kaizer Chiefs has the best defenders in South Africa. I wouldn't change my defenders with any of those at the other teams," he defiantly said.

But he had earlier admitted Chiefs' failure to win in four successive games now -- and a tally of just 14 points from 11 games -- was cause for concern.

"I agree that in the last games we haven't collected points and that is not good enough for Kaizer Chiefs.

"But, in my opinion, we have the potential to win several matches in a row. There is no reason we cannot win three, four or five games in a row. This is such a balanced league that if you do that you go right up the table," added Solinas.

"We will continue fighting and trying to put Chiefs in a high position on the log. But the current position is no good for us.

"I believe are able to win three or four games [in a row] and the league is a long way from being over. The season only ends in May," he said, repeating a now almost weekly mantra.

He said players needed to show more character.

"To play for Kaizer Chiefs is not easy. It is a big, big club and you need to stay strong mentally. We need to develop a winning mentality and to learn to manage the pressure."

Pirates, the coach added, had not outplayed his side.

"They didn't dominate us and our second-half performance was okay. But, yes, we must improve, also my coaching needs to improve.

"But we work hard, we are not sleeping. Every day we are working hard to improve and to take Chiefs up into the position Kaizer Chiefs deserves. In the future, I'm sure we'll be there."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.