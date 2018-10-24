Juventus' Emre Can undergoes surgery to treat thyroid nodule

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Juventus midfielder Emre Can

Can undergoes surgery to treat thyroid nodule

Juventus Reuters
Read
Manchester City youngster Phil Foden

Transfer Rater: Mata to Arsenal, Foden to Juve

Football Whispers Adam Newson, Football Whispers
Read

ICYMI: Suarez shines, Ronaldo takes over & Mbappe delivers

Spanish Primera División
Read

Ronaldo double seals Juventus win

Italian Serie A
Read

Empoli 1-2 Juventus: Ronaldo heroic again

Italian Serie A
Read
EmpoliEmpoli
JuventusJuventus
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Ronaldo's sensational goal gives Juve the lead

Highlights
Read

Ronaldo converts penalty to bring Juventus level

Highlights
Read

Caputo gives Empoli shock lead vs. Juventus

Highlights
Read

Allegri: Beating Man United was a breakthrough for Juve

Juventus
Read
Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri

Juventus are not scoring enough goals - Allegri

Juventus Reuters
Read
Dybala did the damage upon Ronaldo's latest return to Old Trafford as Juve wrapped up a deceptively comfortable 1-0 win.

Power Rankings: Juve stay No. 1; PSG, Atletico fall

Power Rankings Shaka Hislop
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Juventus but the club still have other business to attend to in the transfer market.

Juve president 'very calm' over Ronaldo rape case

Juventus Associated Press
Read

Serie A Predictor: Battle at the top heats up

Italian Serie A
Read
Juventus sporting director

United target Paratici stays as director at Juve

Italian Serie A Ben Gladwell
Read
Axel Witsel of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after scoring against Atletico Madrid.

UCL XI: Witsel destroys Atletico, Juve defence strong

Champions League Michael Cox
Read

Transfer Rater: Griezmann to PSG? Mourinho back to Real Madrid?

English Premier League
Read
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo takes a selfie with a pitch invader.

Utd to review security after invasions - sources

UEFA Champions League Rob Dawson
Read
Paul Pogba poses for pictures after the game.

Pogba gets Juventus gift bag after defeat

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Marcelo denies receiving offer from Juve

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read
By Reuters
Share
Tweet
   

Juventus' Emre Can undergoes surgery to treat thyroid nodule

Shaka Hislop believes Cristiano Ronaldo is finally beginning to make his mark after his stunning second goal steered Juventus to victory.
Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Juventus to a comeback victory at Empoli in a match that wasn't without its share of controversy.
Italian Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo (70') Empoli 1-2 Juventus
Italian Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo (54') Empoli 1-1 Juventus

Juventus midfielder Emre Can has undergone surgery to treat a thyroid nodule, the club said on Monday.

"The prognosis for the resumption of physical activity will be better assessed in the coming days," the lub added in a statement.

Juventus said on Oct. 21 that the 24-year-old midfielder would be undergoing medical tests to see if his thyroid nodule required surgical treatment.

The German international, capped 21 times, has made eight league appearances and two Champions League appearances this season.

Juventus, top of Serie A and six points ahead of second-placed Napoli, host Cagliari on Saturday.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.