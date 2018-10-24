Juventus' Emre Can undergoes surgery to treat thyroid nodule
Juventus midfielder Emre Can has undergone surgery to treat a thyroid nodule, the club said on Monday.
"The prognosis for the resumption of physical activity will be better assessed in the coming days," the lub added in a statement.
Juventus said on Oct. 21 that the 24-year-old midfielder would be undergoing medical tests to see if his thyroid nodule required surgical treatment.
The German international, capped 21 times, has made eight league appearances and two Champions League appearances this season.
Juventus, top of Serie A and six points ahead of second-placed Napoli, host Cagliari on Saturday.
