Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta: Romance dying in football

Previous
Manchester City
Everton
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Levante
Villarreal
6:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Málaga
Eibar
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
6
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Beppe Marotta

Romance dying in modern game - Marotta

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala excels in No. 10 role

Juventus Player Ratings Mina Rzouki
Read

Allegri thankful for Buffon after VAR decision

Juventus ESPN staff
Read

Juventus 3-0 Cagliari: Champions cruise

Italian Serie A
Read

Juventus 3-0 Cagliari: Champions cruise

Italian Serie A
Read
JuventusJuventus
CagliariCagliari
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Can Juventus be challenged in Serie A?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Matuidi is a great fit for Juve

Juventus Mina Rzouki
Read

Matuidi seals switch to Juventus from PSG

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Beppe Marotta

Juve could add three more players - Marotta

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Is Juventus' title run set to end?

Serie A season preview James Horncastle
Read
Blaise Matuidi

PSG's Matuidi undergoes Juventus medical

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Dybala the key for Juventus

Juventus Mina Rzouki
Read
Real Madrid

Buffon, Messi, Ronaldo up for UEFA POTY

UEFA Champions League ESPN staff
Read
Douglas Costa of Juventus

Bayern president hits out at Douglas Costa

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read

Bonucci: Allegri disagreements led to exit

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Juventus will not be held to ransom for Balde

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Should Juve be worried after Super Cup defeat?

Italian Super Cup
Read

Juventus defence falters in loss

Juventus Player Ratings Mina Rzouki
Read
Dybala celeb vs Lazio Super Cup 170813

Juventus were 'pushovers' vs. Lazio - Allegri

Juventus PA Sport
Read
 By Ben Gladwell
Share
Tweet
   

Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta: Romance dying in football

ESPN FC's Gab Marcotti discusses AC Milan's impressive start and VAR's debut in the first week of Serie A action.

Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta has said he is becoming disillusioned with the direction in which football is going.

Marotta, who moved to Juve in 2010 and has helped the club to six Serie A titles in a row, said he was worried about the way in which the game was changing off the pitch.

"In 40 years, I've been through all the transformations in this sector, from patronage to TV, from the invasion of finance to this new era in which the trading of players has buried romanticism for definite," he told Il Sole 24 Ore.

"Fans' favourites who would embody the spirit of a team and identify with them no longer exist, and will no longer exist. [Francesco] Totti and [Gianluigi] Buffon will be remembered as the last examples of classic football.

"Elite football will always be a form of entertainment. The best players will become even more like stars of showbusiness, and they are going to live off temporary wages -- like actors in cinema -- almost without any contractual obligations, if not to provide a spectacle for a given event.

"We may not want this as lovers of football, but the world economy is pushing in this direction."

Beppe Marotta
Beppe Marotta wants to 'save the social and ethical values of sport within football.'

Marotta said he had needed to adapt to a changing landscape at Juventus as the club "aims to consolidate itself as one of the most important, profitable multinationals in the sports system."

He added: "I definitely cannot see myself at any other club. I'd rather make my contribution to sport and lend my experience to trying at least to save the social and ethical values of sport within football."

And Marotta said he and Juventus would learn from the disappointment of last season's Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

"I always bear in mind something which Nelson Mandela said, and that is: 'I never lose -- either I win or I learn,'" he added.

"We've learnt a few things from that experience. Call it know-how which will help us win certain trophies; a blend of experience and ability to be clear headed at crucial times.

"So the challenge starts again for us, and we are even more determined."

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.