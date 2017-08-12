Juventus' Max Allegri thankful for Gigi Buffon after first VAR-given penalty

Previous
Swansea City
Manchester United
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Liverpool
Crystal Palace
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Stoke City
Arsenal
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
VfL Wolfsburg
Borussia Dortmund
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
Cagliari
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Girona
Atletico Madrid
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chicago Fire
Toronto FC
0
1
LIVE 54'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Sporting Kansas City
FC Dallas
0
0
LIVE 42'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Allegri thankful for Buffon after VAR decision

Juventus ESPN staff
Read

Juventus 3-0 Cagliari: Champions cruise

Italian Serie A
Read

Juventus 3-0 Cagliari: Champions cruise

Italian Serie A
Read
JuventusJuventus
CagliariCagliari
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Can Juventus be challenged in Serie A?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Matuidi is a great fit for Juve

Juventus Mina Rzouki
Read

Matuidi seals switch to Juventus from PSG

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Beppe Marotta

Juve could add three more players - Marotta

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Is Juventus' title run set to end?

Serie A season preview James Horncastle
Read
Blaise Matuidi

PSG's Matuidi undergoes Juventus medical

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Dybala the key for Juventus

Juventus Mina Rzouki
Read
Real Madrid

Buffon, Messi, Ronaldo up for UEFA POTY

UEFA Champions League ESPN staff
Read
Douglas Costa of Juventus

Bayern president hits out at Douglas Costa

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read

Bonucci: Allegri disagreements led to exit

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Juventus will not be held to ransom for Balde

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Should Juve be worried after Super Cup defeat?

Italian Super Cup
Read

Juventus defence falters in loss

Juventus Player Ratings Mina Rzouki
Read
Dybala celeb vs Lazio Super Cup 170813

Juventus were 'pushovers' vs. Lazio - Allegri

Juventus PA Sport
Read
JuventusJuventus
LazioLazio
2
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Leonardo Bonucci

Can Lazio provide hope by beating Juventus?

Juventus James Horncastle
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Juventus' Max Allegri thankful for Gigi Buffon after first VAR-given penalty

Gianluigi Buffon saved a penalty to preserve a clean sheet against Cagliari.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri said he was thankful for the presence of Gianluigi Buffon after Serie A's first-ever video review went against his side on Saturday.

With replay involved for the first time this weekend, the video assistant referee awarded a penalty to Cagliari after a foul from Alex Sandro, but Diego Farias' effort was saved by the legendary goalkeeper and Juventus won 3-0.

Allegri said it would take some time for him to adjust to the new system, but was happy to count on Buffon when needed.

"We'll have to get used to waiting for the decision," Allegri said. "In this case it was a penalty against us but fortunately we have the best guy around in goal -- he sorts out all sorts of problems for us.

"We defended well out there, especially after the penalty. Before then we let them in a few times, including the move that led to the penalty itself.

"All things considered we performed well at both ends of the pitch."

The opening victory was welcome after Juventus endured a difficult few months. They lost their second Champions League final in three years, key defender Leonardo Bonucci moved to AC Milan amid reports of infighting, and Juve lost the Italian Super Cup to Lazio last weekend.

But Allegri was pleased to see his team start fresh with a comprehensive win over Cagliari.

"Considering that at the beginning of the season there's a bit of sparkle lacking, we did well," Allegri said. "When the team works together in defense it's difficult for our opponents to shoot on goal.

"In preseason we always conceded, and that was a sign that something wasn't working.'

Paulo Dybala was playing his first league game since taking the No. 10 helm, but he said he was prepared for the challenge of living up to the famous shirt.

"It's not easy to follow in the footsteps of so many fantastic players who have worn the shirt before me and I'm not going to carried away after today," Dybala said. "I need to keep going as I am."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.