Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
0
0
LIVE 5'
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Leicester City
Atletico Madrid
0
0
LIVE 3'
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Highlights
Metz
Paris Saint-Germain
2
3
FT
Game Details
Bolton Wanderers
Bury
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Lanús
Zulia
12:00 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Sporting Cristal
The Strongest
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Chapecoense AF
Nacional
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
BarcelonaBarcelona
JuventusJuventus
ESPNDeportes 6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini and the Juventus defense are the best in the world, and that means Barcelona's chances of another incredible comeback victory are slim.

Giorgio Chiellini scored a brace to set Juventus on their way.

Paulo Dybala

There are no surprises when it comes to potential impact players for Barcelona.

Luis Enrique 'sure' Barca will test Juventus

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
US PescaraUS Pescara
JuventusJuventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
 By Samuel Marsden
Dani Alves: Any Barcelona return from Juventus would require changes

Luis Enrique says Barcelona have been 'liberated' by their thumping from Juventus, as they chase another epic comeback.
Massimiliano Allegri reiterated that he won't be playing for a draw in the second leg of his side's quarter final Champions League tie with Barcelona.
Relive the top moments from Tuesday's Champions League clash between Juventus and Barcelona.
BT Sport highlight: A Paulo Dybala brace eased Juventus past Barcelona for a 3-0 result, which they will take to the Camp Nou.

BARCELONA -- Dani Alves was back at Camp Nou on Tuesday for the first time since leaving Barcelona on a free transfer last summer, where he said a lot of things would have to change for him to ever consider returning to the club on a permanent basis.

In truth, at 33, seeing Alves in Barca colours again represents a long shot, but the Juventus defender didn't miss the opportunity to take a shot at some of the people, without naming them, he felt forced him out of the club last year.

"It was wonderful here, but I think coming back to Barca would require many things to change," he said in a news conference ahead of Wednesday's Champions League meeting between his current and former sides. "Some people have gigantic egos and to return, a lot of things would have to change to recognise the mistakes made."

Alves has not shied away from talking about his Blaugrana exit and told a Madrid newspaper in February that leaving the club on a free transfer -- a clause he insisted a contract he signed 2015 contained -- was a "classy punch."

Asked if knocking Barca out of Europe this week -- Juve boast a 3-0 lead from the first leg in Turin -- would be a second classy punch, he responded: "No, no ... I don't think so.

"I didn't want to be so extreme [with those comments]. I wanted to express what I was feeling. I don't want to keep bad feelings or bad energy inside; I wanted to get it out and if anyone was offended then I apologise.

"My time at Barca was incredible, sensational... I simply wanted to get out that bittersweet sensation about my departure from Barcelona. I did feel that I was slightly pushed out.

"I used the media in Madrid [for the interview] to express that because I knew they would not manipulate what I said, whereas the media in Barcelona may well have manipulated it."

Alves' outgoing personality and willingness to speak the truth during eight seasons with Barca won him plenty of admirers, although he wasn't always well received by everyone. For that reason, he's not sure what to expect when he steps onto the Camp Nou pitch on Wednesday for the first time since his departure.

"It's very emotional being back here," he continued. "I didn't have the opportunity to come back and tread on the Camp Nou turf.

"Some people loved me in Barcelona -- some still do -- and some didn't. The Catalans are very special people, my style of life doesn't really fit in with what they like or what they think it ought to be. I don't know what the reception will be, but I am happy to be back somewhere I considered my home, even as a rival.

"I don't regret what I do, but it's obvious I have feelings here and I will always miss the club. But I am a professional contracted to Juventus to defend their colours and I will try to block out the Barca feelings so as to not affect my professional side, which is with Juve."

As for the game itself, Alves acknowledges Juve start as clear favourites given their three-goal advantage. However, he's Barca will not throw in the towel with their comeback in the last round against Paris Saint-Germain still fresh in everyone's minds.

"I think we've got a 60-40 chance of qualification, but we know that all games are long at Camp Nou and it will be tough," he said.

"We want to score goals, not just defend. We intend to hurt Barca and a goal would make a big difference in the tie. It would be a blow for them. If we overcome them, and I hope we do, then I think we'll be eliminating the best team in the world."

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

