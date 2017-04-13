Juventus have no reason to envy Barcelona, Real or Bayern - Dybala

Steve Nicol is critical of Barca's defence and suggests they're mentally affected after struggling again in a UCL first leg.

The Bianconeri will visit the Camp Nou on Wednesday, more than a week after a stunning 3-0 Champions League quarterfinal first-leg defeat of the Spanish giants in Turin.

Dybala, who last week signed a new deal that will keep him at the Juventus Stadium until 2022, scored two goals in a breakout performance against the Catalans, and told TyC Sports on Monday the defending Serie A champs take a back seat to nobody.

"It's the best moment of my career. I feel really good on the pitch, I'm at a club that has nothing to be envious of Barcelona, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich about," Dybala said.

"The fans, my teammates and the club have made me feel like this. That's why I had no problem renewing.

Paulo Dybala scored two goals in the first leg against Barcelona.

"This club competes for all the tournaments it takes part in, it's the biggest club in Italy and from the moment I arrived they have helped me to become aware that we have to win everything we play for, against any opponent and on any pitch."

Dybala suffered an ankle injury in Juve's 2-0 victory over Pescara on Saturday, but the Argentina international expects to feature against Barca on Wednesday.

"I had normal training with the group on Monday, but I didn't do the last part of the session out of precaution. But I'll be at 100 per cent on Wednesday."

Dybala has gained notoriety for his goal celebration, which he says is an ode to one of his favourite movies.

"It came about because I'm a fan of the movie Gladiator," said the 23-year-old. "I started the year with that celebration and it's going to continue, I'm not going to change it."

