Juventys' Max Allegri 'optimistic' after Paulo Dybala picks up knock

Previous
US Pescara
Juventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tottenham Hotspur
AFC Bournemouth
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Everton
Burnley
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Sporting Gijón
Real Madrid
2
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Borussia Dortmund
Eintracht Frankfurt
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Southampton
Manchester City
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Atletico Madrid
Osasuna
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Sociedad
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Internazionale
AC Milan
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Chicago Fire
New England Revolution
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Columbus Crew SC
Toronto FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Portland Timbers
Sporting Kansas City
0
1
LIVE 76'
Game Details
Home: 16/1  Draw: 11/4  Away: 4/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Next
Paulo Dybala

Juve's Allegri 'optimistic' after Dybala knock

Juventus PA Sport
Read

Higuain's brace ensures Juve cruise

Juventus Player Ratings Mina Rzouki
Read
There are no surprises when it comes to potential impact players for Barcelona.

Luis Enrique 'sure' Barca will test Juventus

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
US PescaraUS Pescara
JuventusJuventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

WATCH: Top 5 UCL goals of the week

ESPN FC TV
Read

Xavi: Barcelona should bring Alves back

UEFA Champions League Sam Marsden
Read

Luis Enrique: Juve loss not down to tactics

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Christian Pulisic

Pulisic on Spurs' radar; Barca want Dybala

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read

Real Madrid still No. 1, Juve remain No. 2

Power Rankings Shaka Hislop
Read

Lowe: Victory, not revenge, for Alves

La Liga Sid Lowe
Read
Paulo Dybala

Dybala repays Juve's faith with new contract

Juventus Mina Rzouki
Read

Trending: Ronaldo nets 100, Dybala deal

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Dybala signs new Juventus deal until 2022

Juventus Ben Gladwell
Read
Leonardo Bunocci

Bonucci: Premier League 'fascinates' me

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Marcotti: Dybala mixes ability and work ethic

Marcotti's Musings Gabriele Marcotti
Read

The Sweeper: Chiellini's amazing week

UEFA Champions League
Read
Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta

Iniesta: I was more 'pessimistic' after PSG

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Dybala: I am close to signing new Juve deal

Juventus Ben Gladwell
Read

Allegri backed to stay at Juve by Marotta

Juventus Ben Gladwell
Read
Paulo Dybala celebrates after opening the scoring for Juventus in a Champions League win against Barcelona.

Dybala, Juve show why they should be feared

Juventus Player Ratings Mina Rzouki
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Juventys' Max Allegri 'optimistic' after Paulo Dybala picks up knock

Relive the top moments from Tuesday's Champions League clash between Juventus and Barcelona.

Juventus boss Max Allegri says he is "optimistic" that striker Paulo Dybala will be fit to face Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday after picking up an ankle injury on Saturday.

Dybala left the 2-0 win at Pescara in the 54th minute after being caught by a late tackle.

And Allegri downplayed the severity of the injury for the man who scored two of Juventus' three goals in the first leg of their quarterfinals clash earlier in the week.

"Dybala took a blow, there is a distortion," the coach told Mediaset Premium. "But, with four days to recuperate before Barcelona, you have to be optimistic."

US PescaraUS Pescara
JuventusJuventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

The straightforward win over Serie A's bottom side put Juventus eight points clear of Roma with six games to play, and Allegri said he was targeting 11 more points before celebrating the title.

"We have to get to 91 points -- Roma can do 90," he said. "Now we have to think about Wednesday [against Barca].

"Compliments are nice, but it takes more balance in football. We must not get excited or depressed."

Gonzalo Higuain scored both of Juve's goals before the break, but Allegri said he would have liked to have seen more scoring in the second half.

"Juve deserved to win," he said. "In the second half, we wasted some time - we had plenty of space in front of us and we were not good at exploiting it.

"When we had possession of the ball, we had to do better."

null

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.