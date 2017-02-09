Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/2  Draw: 4/1  Away: 4/9 
Lazio
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/5  Draw: 3/1  Away: 19/4 
Eibar
Granada
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/15  Draw: 31/10  Away: 11/2 
Rio Ave
Maritimo
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/20  Draw: 11/5  Away: 14/5 
Newcastle Jets
Melbourne Victory
0
0
ESPN3 LIVE 52'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
 By Ben Gladwell
Paulo Dybala set for new Juve deal, Massimiliano Allegri exit played down

Massimiliano Allegri stressed he is happy at the club amid speculation surrounding his future in Turin.

Paulo Dybala should sign a new Juventus contract by the end of the month while there are no concerns about the future of coach Massimiliano Allegri, according to the club's general manager Beppe Marotta.

Dybala has been linked with Real Madrid and a host of other top European clubs after delivering on the promise that convinced Juve to sign him from Palermo for €32 million in 2015 during his first 18 months in Turin.

With 31 goals in 69 Juve appearances, the Serie A leaders are looking to extend the Argentina international's stay with them beyond the expiry of his current contract in 2020, and some movement is expected within a fortnight.

"There's no concern at all over renewing Dybala's contract," Marotta told Mediaset prior to his side's 2-0 win over Cagliari on Sunday evening, a result which took them to 60 points for the season and restored their seven-point cushion over Roma at the top of Serie A.

"His advisors are still in Argentina, but they'll be coming to Italy at the end of the month and we'll put everything black on white then."

Paulo Dybala joined Juventus from Palermo in 2015.

Dybala's is not the only future being monitored by some of Europe's top clubs.

Allegri is also reportedly attracting attention -- mainly from the Premier League -- but after he distanced himself from talk he is being lined up to take over at Arsenal next season, Marotta said too much had been speculated already.

"We're talking about nothing," he said. "Let's just focus on the final straight of the season, not on something which doesn't even exist."

Allegri's contract with Juve expires in 2018. He has led them to back-to-back Serie A titles since taking over from Antonio Conte in 2014, also guiding them to the final of the Champions League in his first season in charge.

Juve have also won the Coppa Italia in each of Allegri's two seasons in charge and they will face Napoli over two legs for the right to meet either Roma or Lazio in this season's final, with a Treble still on the cards.

The Bianconeri face Porto in the round of 16 of the Champions League with the first leg in Portugal next week and the return game at the Juventus Stadium on March 14.

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.

