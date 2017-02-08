Massimiliano Allegri unhappy with Juventus performance despite 2-0 win

Previous
Burnley
Chelsea
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Swansea City
Leicester City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Internazionale
Empoli
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Crotone
AS Roma
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Cagliari
Juventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Las Palmas
Sevilla FC
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Stade Rennes
Nice
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Allegri unhappy with Juve performance

Juventus ESPN staff
Read
Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain

Higuain steers Juventus to away win

Juventus Player Ratings Mina Rzouki
Read

Juve, PSG favourites to sign Sanchez

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read
CagliariCagliari
JuventusJuventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Cagliari vs Juventus-Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-13th Feb, 2017

Juventus
Read

Cagliari vs Juventus-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-13th Feb, 2017

Juventus
Read

Cagliari 0-2 Juventus

Italian Serie A
Read

Allegri: I am happy as Juventus manager

Juventus ESPN staff
Read

Allegri: I am happy at Juventus

Italian Serie A
Read

The Sweeper: Ramos challenges King James

International
Read
Joe Hart

Transfer Rater: Joe Hart to Arsenal

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Inter bid to move on from Juventus row

Italian Serie A Ben Gladwell
Read
Alexis Sanchez

Juventus prepare big-money offer for Alexis

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read

Shaka's Power Rankings: Spurs make the cut

ESPN FC TV
Read
Man United have David De Gea to thank for securing a point.

Trending: De Gea committed to Man United

Latest ESPN staff
Read
Hernanes and Juventus cruised to victory over Pescara.

Hernanes leaves Juventus for China move

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Allegri not ideal Wenger replacement

Arsenal Mina Rzouki
Read

Napoli without Callejon vs. Genoa

Italian Serie A
Read

Inter behaviour labelled 'embarrassing' by Juve

Juventus Ben Gladwell
Read

Crotone vs Juventus-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-8th Feb, 2017

Juventus
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Massimiliano Allegri unhappy with Juventus performance despite 2-0 win

Massimiliano Allegri felt that Juventus should have done more against Cagliari.

Massimiliano Allegri insisted that Juventus should have scored more despite his team coming away with a 2-0 win at Cagliari.

The Bianconeri kept their seven-point lead at the top of the Serie A standings intact after a brace from Gonzalo Higuain ensured maximum points in Sardinia.

CagliariCagliari
JuventusJuventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Juventus could have scored more but they failed to take their chances in front of goal, as the Turin giants prepare for their Champions League showdown against Bayern Munich on Feb. 16.

"I want a spectacular Juventus," he told Sky Sport Italia. "When you play football, you need to be spectacular. Cagliari went down to 10 men and we should have run riot.

"Instead, we were hasty and didn't make the right choices. We need to improve. At a certain stage, we took our foot off the gas and allowed Cagliari to have several chances, which should not happen.

"The team has to be spectacular, yes, but also effective, because there's no point if you don't win. The best players in the world play it simple. The trouble is that it's more complicated than it looks to play it simple.

"With this system, we have more room to breathe and the pitch feels larger for us, but we have to be better in defence and attack in the Champions League. We cannot afford mistakes."

While he was not satisfied with the team's overall performance, Allegri lauded praise on his Argentine forward.

"Higuain is an extraordinary finisher, but we always knew that," he added. "The really impressive thing is how hard he works for the team

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.