Massimiliano Allegri unhappy with Juventus performance despite 2-0 win

Massimiliano Allegri felt that Juventus should have done more against Cagliari.

Massimiliano Allegri insisted that Juventus should have scored more despite his team coming away with a 2-0 win at Cagliari.

The Bianconeri kept their seven-point lead at the top of the Serie A standings intact after a brace from Gonzalo Higuain ensured maximum points in Sardinia.

Cagliari Cagliari Juventus Juventus 0 2 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Juventus could have scored more but they failed to take their chances in front of goal, as the Turin giants prepare for their Champions League showdown against Bayern Munich on Feb. 16.

"I want a spectacular Juventus," he told Sky Sport Italia. "When you play football, you need to be spectacular. Cagliari went down to 10 men and we should have run riot.

"Instead, we were hasty and didn't make the right choices. We need to improve. At a certain stage, we took our foot off the gas and allowed Cagliari to have several chances, which should not happen.

"The team has to be spectacular, yes, but also effective, because there's no point if you don't win. The best players in the world play it simple. The trouble is that it's more complicated than it looks to play it simple.

"With this system, we have more room to breathe and the pitch feels larger for us, but we have to be better in defence and attack in the Champions League. We cannot afford mistakes."

While he was not satisfied with the team's overall performance, Allegri lauded praise on his Argentine forward.

"Higuain is an extraordinary finisher, but we always knew that," he added. "The really impressive thing is how hard he works for the team

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.