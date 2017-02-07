Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri says he is happy amid Arsenal links

Massimiliano Allegri stressed he is happy at the club amid speculation surrounding his future in Turin.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has again said he is happy at the club amid speculation that he could succeed Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager at the end of the season.

Wenger's current contract is set to expire at the end of the campaign, and the long-serving Gunners boss has yet to put pen to paper on a deal.

Reports late last month suggested Allegri and Arsenal are in talks to bring the manager to the Emirates.

However, Allegri told reporters: "Regarding my future, I cannot deny something I have never said.

"Secondly, I cannot confirm something fake. I am the Juventus manager.

"My contract will expire in 2018. I am happy here. As I said, we have a season to end in the best way. When it's time, I will speak with the club.

"We will talk. It's normal. It's about planning. Other things are gossip."

Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta, speaking before Wednesday's win at Crotone, told Mediaset Premium: "Aside from the fact we have a contract with Allegri, I think there are still great targets we need to achieve together and our rapport is very good.

"There is no reason for him to leave Juventus as there is great mutual admiration and affection."

Before the match, Juventus director Beppe Marotta had told Mediaset: "There is no reason to believe [Allegri] will leave.

"He has a contract with us and we have a great relationship. Everything points towards us carrying on together. We still have plenty of objectives together."

