Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri says he is happy amid Arsenal links

Previous
Burnley
Chelsea
1
1
LIVE HT
Game Details
Home: 6/1  Draw: 7/4  Away: 4/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Swansea City
Leicester City
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/4  Draw: 23/10  Away: 21/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Internazionale
Empoli
1
0
LIVE 23'
Game Details
Home: 1/11  Draw: 8/1  Away: 22/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Crotone
AS Roma
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Cagliari
Juventus
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/1  Draw: 4/1  Away: 3/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Las Palmas
Sevilla FC
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 6/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 17/4  Away: 9/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Allegri: I am happy at Juventus

Italian Serie A
Read

The Sweeper: Ramos challenges King James

International
Read
Joe Hart

Transfer Rater: Joe Hart to Arsenal

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Inter bid to move on from Juventus row

Italian Serie A Ben Gladwell
Read
Alexis Sanchez

Juventus prepare big-money offer for Alexis

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read

Shaka's Power Rankings: Spurs make the cut

ESPN FC TV
Read
Man United have David De Gea to thank for securing a point.

Trending: De Gea committed to Man United

Latest ESPN staff
Read
Hernanes and Juventus cruised to victory over Pescara.

Hernanes leaves Juventus for China move

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Allegri not ideal Wenger replacement

Arsenal Mina Rzouki
Read

Napoli without Callejon vs. Genoa

Italian Serie A
Read

Inter behaviour labelled 'embarrassing' by Juve

Juventus Ben Gladwell
Read

Crotone vs Juventus-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-8th Feb, 2017

Juventus
Read
Gonzalo Higuain scores a goal against Crotone in a 2-0 win in Serie A.

Higuain, Pjanic spark frustrated Juve

Juventus Player Ratings Mina Rzouki
Read

Now or never for Juve in Champions League?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Allegri 'won't deny or confirm' Arsenal talk

Juventus ESPN staff
Read
CrotoneCrotone
JuventusJuventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Crotone FC fans

Crotone hospital clamps down on fans

Italian Serie A Selene Scarsi
Read

Inter release footage of controversial decision

Internazionale Selene Scarsi
Read
Juventus' Marko Pjaca

Juve's Marko Pjaca may face Crotone

Juventus Mina Rzouki
Read
Juan Cuadrado celebrates his goal in Juventus' 1-0 defeat of Inter Milan on Sunday.

Cuadrado: Goal against Inter 'a bit lucky'

Juventus Ben Gladwell
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri says he is happy amid Arsenal links

Massimiliano Allegri stressed he is happy at the club amid speculation surrounding his future in Turin.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has again said he is happy at the club amid speculation that he could succeed Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager at the end of the season.

Wenger's current contract is set to expire at the end of the campaign, and the long-serving Gunners boss has yet to put pen to paper on a deal.

Reports late last month suggested Allegri and Arsenal are in talks to bring the manager to the Emirates.

However, Allegri told reporters: "Regarding my future, I cannot deny something I have never said.

"Secondly, I cannot confirm something fake. I am the Juventus manager.

"My contract will expire in 2018. I am happy here. As I said, we have a season to end in the best way. When it's time, I will speak with the club.

"We will talk. It's normal. It's about planning. Other things are gossip."

Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta, speaking before Wednesday's win at Crotone, told Mediaset Premium: "Aside from the fact we have a contract with Allegri, I think there are still great targets we need to achieve together and our rapport is very good.

"There is no reason for him to leave Juventus as there is great mutual admiration and affection."

Before the match, Juventus director Beppe Marotta had told Mediaset: "There is no reason to believe [Allegri] will leave.

"He has a contract with us and we have a great relationship. Everything points towards us carrying on together. We still have plenty of objectives together."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.