Juve's Allegri quiet on Arsenal job speculation: 'I won't deny or confirm'

Reports suggest Massimiliano Allegri is in advanced talks to succeed Aresne Wenger.

Massimiliano Allegri would not "deny or confirm" speculation the Juventus boss is set to succeed Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager at the end of the season.

Wenger's current contract is set to expire at the end of the current campaign, and the longtime Gunners boss has yet to put pen to paper on a deal.

Reports have suggested Allegri and Arsenal are in advanced talks to bring the Italian manager to the Emirates. However, Allegri refused to give legs to the speculation following Juve's 2-0 defeat of Crotone on Wednesday.

"I won't deny or confirm anything," Allegri told Mediaset Premium. "I am in sync with the club, now we have to focus on winning.

"At this time of the season the media always says I'm leaving, even when things are going really well."

Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta, speaking before Wednesday's win, reiterated his belief that Allegri will stay at the Juventus Stadium beyond this season.

"Aside from the fact we have a contract with Allegri, I think there are still great targets we need to achieve together and our rapport is very good," Marotta told Mediaset Premium.

"There is no reason for him to leave Juventus as there is great mutual admiration and affection."

