Juve's Allegri quiet on Arsenal job speculation: 'I won't deny or confirm'

Leicester City
Derby County
3
1
AET
Game Details
Crotone
Juventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Bologna
AC Milan
0
1
FT
Game Details
Alavés
Celta Vigo
1
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 0
Game Details
Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin
(3) 1
(2) 1
FT-Pens
Game Details
Nice
St Etienne
1
0
FT
Game Details
Mexico
Iceland
3:06 AM UTC
Game Details
Gonzalo Higuain scores a goal against Crotone in a 2-0 win in Serie A.

Higuain, Pjanic spark frustrated Juve

Juventus Player Ratings Mina Rzouki
Now or never for Juve in Champions League?

ESPN FC TV
Allegri 'won't deny or confirm' Arsenal talk

Juventus ESPN staff
CrotoneCrotone
JuventusJuventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Crotone FC fans

Crotone hospital clamps down on fans

Italian Serie A Selene Scarsi
Inter release footage of controversial decision

Internazionale Selene Scarsi
Juventus' Marko Pjaca

Juve's Marko Pjaca may face Crotone

Juventus Mina Rzouki
Juan Cuadrado celebrates his goal in Juventus' 1-0 defeat of Inter Milan on Sunday.

Cuadrado: Goal against Inter 'a bit lucky'

Juventus Ben Gladwell
Miralem Pjanic celeb

Juve in 'great shape' after Inter win - Pjanic

Juventus ESPN staff
Allegri: Juve-Inter like a UCL semifinal

Italian Serie A
Hernanes w/ Juventus

Hernanes set to wrap up China move

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Allegri's adjustments lift Juve over Inter

Italian Serie A
Juan Cuadrado celebrates his goal in Juventus' 1-0 defeat of Inter Milan on Sunday.

Cuadrado gifts Juve spectacular derby goal

Juventus Player Ratings Mina Rzouki
Juan Cuadrado celebrates his goal in Juventus' 1-0 defeat of Inter Milan on Sunday.

Allegri: Juve win 'worthy of a UCL semifinal'

Juventus ESPN staff
Juventus vs Inter Milan-Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-6th Feb, 2017

Juventus
Juventus vs Inter Milan-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-6th Feb, 2017

Juventus
Pioli: Inter should have had two penalties

Internazionale ESPN staff
JuventusJuventus
InternazionaleInternazionale
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights

The perfect advertisement for Italian football

Serie A Mina Rzouki
Allegri: Higuain, Icardi world's best strikers

Italian Serie A
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Juve's Allegri quiet on Arsenal job speculation: 'I won't deny or confirm'

Reports suggest Massimiliano Allegri is in advanced talks to succeed Aresne Wenger.

Massimiliano Allegri would not "deny or confirm" speculation the Juventus boss is set to succeed Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager at the end of the season.

Wenger's current contract is set to expire at the end of the current campaign, and the longtime Gunners boss has yet to put pen to paper on a deal.

Reports have suggested Allegri and Arsenal are in advanced talks to bring the Italian manager to the Emirates. However, Allegri refused to give legs to the speculation following Juve's 2-0 defeat of Crotone on Wednesday.

"I won't deny or confirm anything," Allegri told Mediaset Premium. "I am in sync with the club, now we have to focus on winning.

Gab Marcotti says Juventus will be happy to have Serie A all but locked up now as they look to go all in on the UCL.

"At this time of the season the media always says I'm leaving, even when things are going really well."

Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta, speaking before Wednesday's win, reiterated his belief that Allegri will stay at the Juventus Stadium beyond this season.

"Aside from the fact we have a contract with Allegri, I think there are still great targets we need to achieve together and our rapport is very good," Marotta told Mediaset Premium.

"There is no reason for him to leave Juventus as there is great mutual admiration and affection."

