Juan Cuadrado: Match-winning goal against Inter Milan was 'a bit lucky'

Previous
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Montpellier
AS Monaco
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 18/5  Draw: 14/5  Away: 3/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/5  Draw: 11/2  Away: 14/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AS Roma
Fiorentina
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/13  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/10  Draw: 9/4  Away: 7/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC Feb 8, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Juan Cuadrado celebrates his goal in Juventus' 1-0 defeat of Inter Milan on Sunday.

Cuadrado: Goal against Inter 'a bit lucky'

Juventus Ben Gladwell
Read
Miralem Pjanic celeb

Juve in 'great shape' after Inter win - Pjanic

Juventus ESPN staff
Read

Allegri: Juve-Inter like a UCL semifinal

Italian Serie A
Read
Hernanes w/ Juventus

Hernanes set to wrap up China move

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Allegri's adjustments lift Juve over Inter

Italian Serie A
Read
Juan Cuadrado celebrates his goal in Juventus' 1-0 defeat of Inter Milan on Sunday.

Cuadrado gifts Juve spectacular derby goal

Juventus Player Ratings Mina Rzouki
Read
Juan Cuadrado celebrates his goal in Juventus' 1-0 defeat of Inter Milan on Sunday.

Allegri: Juve win 'worthy of a UCL semifinal'

Juventus ESPN staff
Read

Juventus vs Inter Milan-Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-6th Feb, 2017

Juventus
Read

Juventus vs Inter Milan-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-6th Feb, 2017

Juventus
Read

Pioli: Inter should have had two penalties

Internazionale ESPN staff
Read
JuventusJuventus
InternazionaleInternazionale
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

The perfect advertisement for Italian football

Serie A Mina Rzouki
Read

Allegri: Higuain, Icardi world's best strikers

Italian Serie A
Read

Allegri wants Juve to improve for Inter

Italian Serie A
Read

Argentina's Bauza backs Higuain, Icardi

Argentina ESPN staff
Read

Inter face Derby d'Italia test at Juventus

Serie A James Horncastle
Read

Dani Alves sings (again) on Insta

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Can Inter steal a win in Turin?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Juventus extend Lichtsteiner contract to 2018

Transfers Associated Press
Read

Juventus top Euro 2016 payouts

European Championship Associated Press
Read
 By Ben Gladwell
Share
Tweet
   

Juan Cuadrado: Match-winning goal against Inter Milan was 'a bit lucky'

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri says the quality of their match with Inter was like a Champions League semi-final.
Gab Marcotti delves into the Derby d'Italia as Juventus were able to end Inter Milan's seven-game win streak in Serie A.
Watch the match highlights for Serie A TIM 2016-17 match played between Juventus vs Inter Milan on February 6, 2017.

Juan Cuadrado has said luck played a part in his match-winning strike in the Derby d'Italia against Inter Milan on Sunday.

The Colombian's thunderbolt sealed a 1-0 win which extended the Bianconeri's lead at the top of Serie A to six points over Napoli and brought an end to Inter's seven-game winning streak, but he said it was one of those goals that do not always come off.

JuventusJuventus
InternazionaleInternazionale
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

"It was a fantastic goal, but then I did get a bit lucky," Cuadrado said in interviews with Sky Italia and Mediaset. "I'm really happy with it -- I just saw the ball coming and thought of hitting it. I was a bit lucky when all is said and done, but we do stay behind at the end of training to practice shooting.

"Maybe you only score a goal like that once in every 10 attempts, but the most important thing is that we won with a great team performance. I personally hope to score even more goals, maybe equally important ones."

It proved to be the only difference between the league leaders and a resurgent Inter side, whose push for a place in the top three this season suffered a setback, but not a killer blow, according to their former president Massimo Moratti.

"Juve showed that their attack is strong, but the gap to the Bianconeri is reducing," he told Mediaset. "[Inter's] morale is sky-high because they've got through so many problems and so they can challenge for a place in the Champions League.

"With just a bit of luck, and without losing hope, they can make it, and then next season they can challenge for the title.

"It was a great game and maybe a draw would have been a fairer result because both sides played good football, even if in a different way."

Juve's win saw them open up a 12-point gap over Inter, who slipped to fifth -- behind Lazio -- at the weekend. Stefano Pioli's men have also played one game more than the league leaders, who can move 15 points clear of their rivals by beating Crotone this Wednesday.

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.