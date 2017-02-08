Juan Cuadrado: Match-winning goal against Inter Milan was 'a bit lucky'

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri says the quality of their match with Inter was like a Champions League semi-final.

Gab Marcotti delves into the Derby d'Italia as Juventus were able to end Inter Milan's seven-game win streak in Serie A.

Watch the match highlights for Serie A TIM 2016-17 match played between Juventus vs Inter Milan on February 6, 2017.

Juan Cuadrado has said luck played a part in his match-winning strike in the Derby d'Italia against Inter Milan on Sunday.

The Colombian's thunderbolt sealed a 1-0 win which extended the Bianconeri's lead at the top of Serie A to six points over Napoli and brought an end to Inter's seven-game winning streak, but he said it was one of those goals that do not always come off.

Juventus Juventus Internazionale Internazionale 1 0 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

"It was a fantastic goal, but then I did get a bit lucky," Cuadrado said in interviews with Sky Italia and Mediaset. "I'm really happy with it -- I just saw the ball coming and thought of hitting it. I was a bit lucky when all is said and done, but we do stay behind at the end of training to practice shooting.

"Maybe you only score a goal like that once in every 10 attempts, but the most important thing is that we won with a great team performance. I personally hope to score even more goals, maybe equally important ones."

It proved to be the only difference between the league leaders and a resurgent Inter side, whose push for a place in the top three this season suffered a setback, but not a killer blow, according to their former president Massimo Moratti.

"Juve showed that their attack is strong, but the gap to the Bianconeri is reducing," he told Mediaset. "[Inter's] morale is sky-high because they've got through so many problems and so they can challenge for a place in the Champions League.

"With just a bit of luck, and without losing hope, they can make it, and then next season they can challenge for the title.

"It was a great game and maybe a draw would have been a fairer result because both sides played good football, even if in a different way."

Juve's win saw them open up a 12-point gap over Inter, who slipped to fifth -- behind Lazio -- at the weekend. Stefano Pioli's men have also played one game more than the league leaders, who can move 15 points clear of their rivals by beating Crotone this Wednesday.

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.