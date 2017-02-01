Juventus 'in great shape at the moment' - Miralem Pjanic

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri says the quality of their match with Inter was like a Champions League semi-final.

Miralem Pjanic has declared Juventus are in "great shape" after their 1-0 Derby d'Italia victory over Inter Milan, but says the most important part of the season is still to come.

Juventus took another step toward their sixth straight Serie A title at the Juventus Stadium on Sunday, moving six points clear of second-placed Napoli with a game in hand.

Pjanic, who moved to Turin from Roma last summer, has yet to win a Scudetto title and is bullish about his chances to lift the trophy this season.

"We are in great shape at the moment, we are playing some good football and have struck a fine balance between scoring goals and keeping them out," Pjanic told the club's official website.

Miralem Pjanic like his chances to win a Serie A title this season.

"Inter made life difficult for us but our home form has always been our ace in the hole. We rarely let things slip and you saw why on Sunday.

"Our squad is deep and packed with quality; when you have strength in depth like that it allows the boss to tailor the starting XI for whatever opposition.

"The most important part of the campaign is just beginning and we need to make sure we are ready for it. The further we go, the smaller the margin for error; the sides behind us will not give up the chase and we must not rest on our laurels."

