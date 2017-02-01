Previous
Granada
Las Palmas
1
0
FT
Braga
Estoril
1
1
FT
VfB Stuttgart
Fortuna Düsseldorf
2
0
FT
Juve in 'great shape' after Inter win - Pjanic

Juventus ESPN staff
Allegri: Juve-Inter like a UCL semifinal

Italian Serie A
Hernanes w/ Juventus

Hernanes set to wrap up China move

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Allegri's adjustments lift Juve over Inter

Italian Serie A
Cuadrado gifts Juve spectacular derby goal

Juventus Player Ratings Mina Rzouki
Juan Cuadrado celebrates his goal in Juventus' 1-0 defeat of Inter Milan on Sunday.

Allegri: Juve win 'worthy of a UCL semifinal'

Juventus ESPN staff
Juventus vs Inter Milan-Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-6th Feb, 2017

Juventus
Juventus vs Inter Milan-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-6th Feb, 2017

Juventus
Pioli: Inter should have had two penalties

Internazionale ESPN staff
1
0
FT
The perfect advertisement for Italian football

Serie A Mina Rzouki
Allegri: Higuain, Icardi world's best strikers

Italian Serie A
Allegri wants Juve to improve for Inter

Italian Serie A
Argentina's Bauza backs Higuain, Icardi

Argentina ESPN staff
Inter face Derby d'Italia test at Juventus

Serie A James Horncastle
Dani Alves sings (again) on Insta

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Can Inter steal a win in Turin?

ESPN FC TV
Juventus extend Lichtsteiner contract to 2018

Transfers Associated Press
Juventus top Euro 2016 payouts

European Championship Associated Press
Moise Kean will stay with Juventus - Raiola

Transfers Ben Gladwell
ESPN FC
Juventus 'in great shape at the moment' - Miralem Pjanic

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri says the quality of their match with Inter was like a Champions League semi-final.

Miralem Pjanic has declared Juventus are in "great shape" after their 1-0 Derby d'Italia victory over Inter Milan, but says the most important part of the season is still to come.

Juventus took another step toward their sixth straight Serie A title at the Juventus Stadium on Sunday, moving six points clear of second-placed Napoli with a game in hand.

Pjanic, who moved to Turin from Roma last summer, has yet to win a Scudetto title and is bullish about his chances to lift the trophy this season.

"We are in great shape at the moment, we are playing some good football and have struck a fine balance between scoring goals and keeping them out," Pjanic told the club's official website.

Miralem Pjanic celeb
Miralem Pjanic like his chances to win a Serie A title this season.

"Inter made life difficult for us but our home form has always been our ace in the hole. We rarely let things slip and you saw why on Sunday.

"Our squad is deep and packed with quality; when you have strength in depth like that it allows the boss to tailor the starting XI for whatever opposition.

"The most important part of the campaign is just beginning and we need to make sure we are ready for it. The further we go, the smaller the margin for error; the sides behind us will not give up the chase and we must not rest on our laurels."

