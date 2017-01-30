Max Allegri: Juventus' win over Inter 'worthy of a Champions League semi'

Juan Cuadrado's goal was the difference as Juventus edged Inter Milan on Sunday.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri said the Derby d'Italia was "worthy of a Champions League semifinal" after his side secured a 1-0 win over Inter Milan on Sunday.

Juan Cuadrado scored the only goal of the game at the end of the first half, though Juventus also hit the bar twice, and Inter were aggrieved to be denied two penalty decisions.

"It was a match of a very high quality, worthy of the Champions League semifinal both in terms of individual talent and overall performance," Allegri told Sky Sport Italia.

"At times we weren't very organised and got caught on the counter, but we created several chances to take the lead and then finish it off. We hardly allowed Inter any opportunities at all."

Paulo Dybala ended reports of a feud with his manager -- the forward refused to shake hands last week -- by embracing Allegri after the final whistle.

"[Stephan] Lichtsteiner had already come off upset. I can have one grumpy player per weekend, not two!," Allegri joked, adding that the defender's substitution occurred because "I interpreted his expression badly."

"I saw Stephan fall and thought he was injured, but he was telling me that he felt fine to continue," the coach added.

Juventus maintained their six-point lead atop the Serie A table, while Inter missed a chance to move into the top four.

"Fortunately for us, Inter had a rough start to the season, otherwise they'd be up there challenging for the Scudetto," Allegri said.

Miralem Pjanic was happy to put some distance between Juventus and Inter after the Nerazzurri's recent strong run of form.

"It was a good game against a strong side. We wanted this victory and we're happy," he told Mediaset Premium.

"We've opened up a bigger gap from one of the favourites, so we're happy and will carry on like this. It's a long road, but we are doing very well.

"We can all score in this system, as there is so much quality. Cuadrado scored a wonderful goal, we kept a clean sheet and are therefore doubly content.

"Napoli play beautiful football and deserve compliments, but we have to focus on ourselves. We are top of the table and, if we win them all, we will certainly be champions."

