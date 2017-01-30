Previous
Manchester City
Swansea City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
Manchester United
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
AC Milan
Sampdoria
0
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Sevilla FC
Villarreal
0
0
FT
Game Details
Juventus
Internazionale
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Egypt
Cameroon
1
2
FT
Game Details
Juan Cuadrado celebrates his goal in Juventus' 1-0 defeat of Inter Milan on Sunday.

Allegri: Juve win 'worthy of a UCL semifinal'

Juventus ESPN staff
Read

Juventus vs Inter Milan-Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-6th Feb, 2017

Juventus
Read

Juventus vs Inter Milan-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-6th Feb, 2017

Juventus
Read

Pioli: Inter should have had two penalties

Internazionale ESPN staff
Read
ESPN FC
Max Allegri: Juventus' win over Inter 'worthy of a Champions League semi'

Juan Cuadrado celebrates his goal in Juventus' 1-0 defeat of Inter Milan on Sunday.
Juan Cuadrado's goal was the difference as Juventus edged Inter Milan on Sunday.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri said the Derby d'Italia was "worthy of a Champions League semifinal" after his side secured a 1-0 win over Inter Milan on Sunday.

Juan Cuadrado scored the only goal of the game at the end of the first half, though Juventus also hit the bar twice, and Inter were aggrieved to be denied two penalty decisions.

"It was a match of a very high quality, worthy of the Champions League semifinal both in terms of individual talent and overall performance," Allegri told Sky Sport Italia.

"At times we weren't very organised and got caught on the counter, but we created several chances to take the lead and then finish it off. We hardly allowed Inter any opportunities at all."

JuventusJuventus
InternazionaleInternazionale
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Paulo Dybala ended reports of a feud with his manager -- the forward refused to shake hands last week -- by embracing Allegri after the final whistle.

"[Stephan] Lichtsteiner had already come off upset. I can have one grumpy player per weekend, not two!," Allegri joked, adding that the defender's substitution occurred because "I interpreted his expression badly."

"I saw Stephan fall and thought he was injured, but he was telling me that he felt fine to continue," the coach added.

Juventus maintained their six-point lead atop the Serie A table, while Inter missed a chance to move into the top four.

"Fortunately for us, Inter had a rough start to the season, otherwise they'd be up there challenging for the Scudetto," Allegri said.

Miralem Pjanic was happy to put some distance between Juventus and Inter after the Nerazzurri's recent strong run of form.

"It was a good game against a strong side. We wanted this victory and we're happy," he told Mediaset Premium.

"We've opened up a bigger gap from one of the favourites, so we're happy and will carry on like this. It's a long road, but we are doing very well.

"We can all score in this system, as there is so much quality. Cuadrado scored a wonderful goal, we kept a clean sheet and are therefore doubly content.

"Napoli play beautiful football and deserve compliments, but we have to focus on ourselves. We are top of the table and, if we win them all, we will certainly be champions."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

