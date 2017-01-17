Previous
Ivory Coast
Togo
0
0
FT
Game Details
Congo DR
Morocco
1
0
FT
Game Details
Torino
AC Milan
2
2
FT
Game Details
Málaga
Real Sociedad
0
2
FT
Game Details
Braga
Tondela
1
0
LIVE 79'
Game Details
Osmanlispor
Besiktas
0
2
FT
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 6:45 AM UTC Jan 17, 2017
Game Details
Next

Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Highlights
 By Arindam Rej, Man United correspondent
Paul Pogba was like LeBron James and Usain Bolt for Juventus - Chiellini

Juventus have found it difficult to cope with the loss of Paul Pogba, says Giorgio Chiellini.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been described as similar to LeBron James and Usain Bolt by his former Juventus teammate Giorgio Chiellini.

Juventus are top of Serie A but lost 2-1 away against Fiorentina, and defender Chiellini pointed out how much they were missing the 23-year-old midfielder since his summer move to Old Trafford.

The Italy defender compared Pogba to basketball player James in an interview with Sky Sport in Italy.

"We've changed players and now we are a side like any other," Chiellini said. "We're not used to losing and, in addition to this, we've lost a player like Pogba who was the LeBron James of football and, even when you didn't notice him, he was impressive."

Chiellini also made reference to sprinter Bolt -- a United fan -- in a separate interview with Sport Mediaset, saying: "Pogba was our Usain Bolt - - he allowed us to play in a certain way. Now we've changed. We're working on it and [manager Massimiliano] Allegri is not an idiot."

Pogba spent four years at Juventus from 2012 to 2016, before re-joining his former club United in the summer.

He was in the spotlight on Sunday for conceding a penalty that allowed Liverpool to take the lead in a high-profile 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Arindam is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @ARejSport.

