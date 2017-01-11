Massimiliano Allegri dubs Fiorentina loss as a 'bad setback' for Juventus

Catch all the goals scored in Serie A TIM 2016-17 match played between Fiorentina vs Juventus on January 16, 2017.

Serie A leaders Juventus could not recover from a 2-0 deficit as Fiorentina came away with the home win.

Massimiliano Allegri's team suffered a 2-1 loss to Fiorentina on Sunday night.

Massimiliano Allegri knows that Juventus' 2-1 defeat to Fiorentina on Sunday was a "bad setback" for his team but refused to push the panic button just yet.

Juventus put on a poor display in Florence and went 2-0 down through goals from Nikola Kalinic and Milan Badelj before Gonzalo Higuain pulled one back on 58 minutes.

Despite pouring forward in search of an equaliser, the Turin giants failed to find the back of the net and saw their lead at the top of the standings cut to one point after Roma triumphed 1-0 at Udinese.

"It's a bad setback for us, but we still have the chance to be four points clear and nobody thought we'd win the title in January," he told Mediaset Premium.

"Teams always play the match of their lives against Juve, like Fiorentina and Genoa, so we must always have our intensity up and give everything, because the opposition do the same against us.

"It's going to be a battle and we need to fight it out for every single point from here to May 28. It won't be easy.

"Roma and Napoli are behind us, so it will be a fight to the end, but we need to learn from this defeat.

"It is not good enough to give less than 100 percent, because teams always give more than 100 percent against us."

