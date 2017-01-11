Massimiliano Allegri dubs Fiorentina loss as a 'bad setback' for Juventus

Previous
Manchester United
Liverpool
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Everton
Manchester City
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Fiorentina
Juventus
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Marseille
AS Monaco
1
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Algeria
Zimbabwe
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tunisia
Senegal
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Fiorentina loss a bad setback - Allegri

Juventus ESPN Staff
Read

Fiorentina vs Juventus-Full Match Goals-Serie A TIM 2016-17-16th January, 2017

Fiorentina
Read

Fiorentina vs Juventus-Match Highlights-Serie A TIM 2016-17-16th January, 2017

Fiorentina
Read
FiorentinaFiorentina
JuventusJuventus
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Fiorentina 2-1 Juventus

Italian Serie A
Read

Allegri: Next month will decide Serie A title

Italian Serie A
Read
Diego Costa

Costa linked to China, Dybala stays

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read
Paulo Dybala

Juventus can't afford to slack off

Juventus Mina Rzouki
Read
Evra Juventus for TT

Palace line up Evra; Sule to Bayern?

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read

Rumour Rater: Evra to Palace?

English Premier League
Read
Mame Baba Thiam

Thiam joins Empoli on loan from Juventus

Transfers PA Sport
Read
West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet

Would you sign Dimitri Payet?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Paulo Dybala standalone

Del Piero: Dybala can become one of best

Juventus Ben Gladwell
Read
Mattia Caldara

Juventus sign Atalanta's Caldara for €15m

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Rumour Rater: Lallana to Barca or Juve?

English Premier League
Read
Adam Lallana

Could Lallana join Barca, Juve or PSG?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Valencia want to sign Zaza - Gonzalez

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
Paulo Dybala's two goals rallied Juventus to a win on Saturday.

Dybala pledges future to Juventus

Juventus ESPN Staff
Read
Dybala action vs Atalanta 170111

Dybala dices up Atalanta defence

Juventus Player Ratings Mina Rzouki
Read
Paulo Dybala

Juve, Fiorentina advance in Coppa Italia

Coppa Italia Associated Press
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Massimiliano Allegri dubs Fiorentina loss as a 'bad setback' for Juventus

Catch all the goals scored in Serie A TIM 2016-17 match played between Fiorentina vs Juventus on January 16, 2017.
Watch the match highlights for Serie A TIM 2016-17 match played between Fiorentina vs Juventus on January 16, 2017.
Serie A leaders Juventus could not recover from a 2-0 deficit as Fiorentina came away with the home win.
Massimiliano Allegri's team suffered a 2-1 loss to Fiorentina on Sunday night.

Massimiliano Allegri knows that Juventus' 2-1 defeat to Fiorentina on Sunday was a "bad setback" for his team but refused to push the panic button just yet.

Juventus put on a poor display in Florence and went 2-0 down through goals from Nikola Kalinic and Milan Badelj before Gonzalo Higuain pulled one back on 58 minutes.

Despite pouring forward in search of an equaliser, the Turin giants failed to find the back of the net and saw their lead at the top of the standings cut to one point after Roma triumphed 1-0 at Udinese.

FiorentinaFiorentina
JuventusJuventus
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

"It's a bad setback for us, but we still have the chance to be four points clear and nobody thought we'd win the title in January," he told Mediaset Premium.

"Teams always play the match of their lives against Juve, like Fiorentina and Genoa, so we must always have our intensity up and give everything, because the opposition do the same against us.

"It's going to be a battle and we need to fight it out for every single point from here to May 28. It won't be easy.

"Roma and Napoli are behind us, so it will be a fight to the end, but we need to learn from this defeat.

"It is not good enough to give less than 100 percent, because teams always give more than 100 percent against us."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.