Alessandro Del Piero backs Paulo Dybala to become one of the best

Alessandro Del Piero has tipped Paulo Dybala to go on and become one of the best No. 10s in the game, although he did not want to compare him with any of his peers.

Del Piero will be remembered as one of the greatest No. 10s Juventus had, together with the likes of Roberto Baggio and Michel Platini. Dybala may not yet wear that particular number on his back, but he is expected to inherit it in future with nobody currently wearing it following Paul Pogba's departure to Manchester United last summer.

His position on the field is similar to a typical No. 10, though, and Del Piero believes he has all the qualities to make a name for himself in that position.

"He's got enormous technical quality and he's made an impression with his personality first at Palermo and now at Juve," Del Piero told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "His way of being, of imagining football, enable him to make the difference.

"He's already at a really high level and he can get even better. He's different to other Juventus No. 10s because he's left-footed, and that is what makes him stand out. He's got a unique way of expressing himself. It's beautiful watching him play, but let's not make any comparisons."

Paulo Dybala joined Juventus from Palermo in 2015.

Dybala's eye-catching performances have also attracted interest from many of Europe's top clubs with Real Madrid reported to be leading the chase for the 23-year-old.

Juve do not seem concerned by the speculation, though, with their general manager Beppe Marotta recently stating that Dybala is happy in Turin and not considering a move, while the Argentinian forward has also this week reaffirmed his allegiance to the Bianconeri.

His agent is due in Turin in the coming days and negotiating a new contract is on the agenda, with his current deal due to expire in 2020.

"I'm not one who reads the papers," Dybala is quoted by TuttoJuve as saying. "I've only read a bit about the transfer market on social media. These are things you need to be asking the club or my agent, not me.

"I just train hard all week, thinking of Juventus and making the fans happy. Thirty-eight thousand of them came to watch us in the Coppa Italia and you don't get that anywhere else, so I'm not taking any notice of the voices doing the rounds.

"My agent is coming in the next few days and we'll have some news very soon. I'm happy here."

Dybala has scored four goals in 11 games this season, with injuries limiting his playing time. He found the back of the net 19 times last season -- his first for the club following a €32 million move from Palermo.

