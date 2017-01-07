Previous
Southampton
Liverpool
1
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
3
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 3
Game Details
Villarreal
Real Sociedad
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 4
Game Details
Juventus
Atalanta
3
2
FT
Game Details
Fiorentina
Chievo Verona
1
0
FT
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Metz
2
0
FT
Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Paulo Dybala refutes Barca and Real Madrid claims, wants Juventus stay

Paulo Dybala hug
Paulo Dybala is keen to stay at Juventus despite interest from Spain.

Argentina forward Paulo Dybala insists he is happy at Juventus and will not entertain thoughts of moving to Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Dybala is into his second season with the Turin giants and has already been offered a new deal by the club to ward off potential suitors.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly keen on his services, but the Argentine has given firm indication that he will be signing the new deal to stay at Juventus.

"Barcelona or Real Madrid? There's no offers, for me there are no problems for the renewal," said Dybala.

"I'm fine at Juventus, my agent will be in Turin in the coming days for the renewal.

"Arrigo Sacchi told Florentino Perez to sign me? I'm thinking only about Juventus."

