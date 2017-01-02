Paulo Dybala 'won't leave' Juventus for Real Madrid or Barcelona
Paulo Dybala won't be leaving Juventus, according to the club's chief executive Giuseppe Marotta, who played down reported links to Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Dybala has scored four goals in 11 games in Serie A this season, including a penalty in Juve's 3-0 victory over Bologna on Sunday.
The Argentina forward has become one of Italy's hottest properties, but Marotta says there's been no contact from the Spanish giants, asking about his services.
"No calls [from Real Madrid and Barcelona]," he told Mediaset Premium.
"I want to point out that we have a multi-year contract with Dybala and approached his entourage a few months ago to improve his wages, which is only fair.
"Our rapport is good. There are no fears he could leave."
The 23-year-old, whose contract runs until 2020, has helped Juventus to a commanding position at the top of the table, four points clear of second-placed AS Roma.
"Juve are one of the best teams in the world, and this is a place where you arrive, not pass through," Marotta said.
Massimo Allegri's side will play Atalanta in the Coppa Italia on Thursday before a Serie A trip to face Fiorentina on Jan. 17.
In the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, their opponents will be Porto on Feb. 22 and Mar. 14. Juventus topped Group H, with four wins and no defeats in six games.
