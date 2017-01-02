January a decisive month for Juventus amid 'long season' - Max Allegri

Gonzalo Higuain celebrates after scoring a goal against Bologna on Sunday.

Massimiliano Allegri believes January could prove to be a defining month for Juventus as they target glory on three fronts.

The reigning Serie A champions and current leaders returned from their winter break to demolish Bologna 3-0 in Turin, with Gonzalo Higuain scoring twice, either side of a Paulo Dybala penalty.

With a four-point lead in the Scudetto race re-established, thoughts turn to Wednesday's Coppa Italia quarterfinal meeting with Atalanta, before Juve have to visit fierce rivals Fiorentina in the league.

Head coach Allegri told juventus.com: "I am convinced that you will understand a lot more about this team at the end of January. It will be an important period for us.

"Our rivals, like Roma and Napoli, are doing good things and putting pressure on us -- it's going to be a long season.

"Beating Atalanta in the cup will not be easy, they're doing very well. Then in the Champions League we will have to be at our best to beat Porto.

"We have a lot of matches ahead of us in the next few weeks but we can do well in them all.''

Higuain blasted Miralem Pjanic's assist beyond Antonio Mirante for a seventh-minute opener before Dybala converted a spot-kick following a foul from Marios Oikonomou.

Juve's €90 million-signing Higuain rubber-stamped the outcome with a header 10 minutes after the break, and Allegri was full of praise for his team.

"They are playing well and are dedicated to doing what I'm asking them to do,'' he said. "We played well on a technical level, especially considering it was the first game of the year.

"We have trained well over the last few days and now we must continue doing so, and keep growing.''

Midfielder Claudio Marchisio was happy to get an early opportunity to make amends for the missed opportunity that came in the Italian Super Cup final just two days before Christmas.

Max Allegri denied rumours he is in line to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

Juve had been targeting a third piece of silverware in 2016 but lost on penalties to AC Milan in Doha.

"Bologna are a good side and we've often found it tough against [Roberto] Donadoni's teams,'' he said. "We wanted to bounce back after Doha.

"It was important to react at our own stadium, in front of our own fans.

"The year has just began -- we have many matches left to play, starting on Wednesday, but we've got off to a good start.''

Allegri also moved to play down recent rumours linking him to the Arsenal manager position if Arsene Wenger does not return next season, with the Frenchman's contract up at the end of the season.

But the former AC Milan coach is adamant he is not planning a move away from Italy.

"It's incredible, the very day I arrived in London with my daughter, I walked through the airport and saw a giant picture of me on the newspaper saying I was meant to be joining Arsenal. 'Damn it,' I said, 'today this had to happen?'

"I am very happy at Juventus and until they kick me out, I'm content to stay."