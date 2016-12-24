Previous
Middlesbrough
Leicester City
0
0
FT
Highlights
Sunderland
Liverpool
0
0
LIVE 0'
Manchester City
Burnley
3:00 PM UTC
Everton
Southampton
0
0
LIVE 0'
West Bromwich Albion
Hull City
0
0
LIVE 1'
West Ham United
Manchester United
5:15 PM UTC
AC Milan celebrate their Supercup victory over Juventus.

AC Milan edge Juventus for Super Cup title

Italian Super Cup PA Sport
Read
 By Ben Gladwell
Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon not yet decided on retirement date - agent

Paul Mariner says Patrice Evra can still play at a high level in other leagues, but should stick it out with Juventus.

The agent of Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon says there is no date set for when the 38-year-old will retire, although playing at the 2018 World Cup with Italy remains an objective.

Buffon, who turns 39 at the end of the month, has long stated his desire to bow out with success with his country in Russia, although the form and shape he is currently in suggests he could carry on playing even beyond then.

Buffon, who was won 167 caps for Italy, has featured in 15 of Juventus' 17 Serie A games this season, and five times out of six in the Champions League.

"It's something that I cannot answer," Buffon's agent Silvano Martina said when asked about his client's retirement date by ItaliaCalcio24. "He has already stated that his objective is the World Cup and then we will see. Obviously he is not going to carry on playing for another 10 years, though, that's for certain."

Italy seem well prepared for Buffon's retirement with AC Milan's 17-year-old keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma tipped to succeed him.

"He's got great quality and he's doing great at Milan," Martina said. "There are other great young goalkeepers who are interesting and have huge potential like [Genoa keeper Mattia] Perin. There are some promising players, some of whom are playing at the lower levels, who will have a thing or two to say in the coming years too."

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.

