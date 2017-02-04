Japan official Shun-Ichiro Okano dies; led World Cup organising committee

Previous
United States
Jamaica
12:00 AM UTC Feb 4, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Hamburg SV
Bayer Leverkusen
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Metz
Marseille
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wigan Athletic
Sheffield Wednesday
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Brisbane Roar
Sydney FC
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Western Sydney Wanderers
6:35 AM UTC Feb 4, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Japan official Okano dies; led World Cup bid

Japan Associated Press
Read
Argentina forward Lionel Messi vs. Brazil

Big nations in danger of missing World Cup

World Cup qualifying Dale Johnson
Read
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez led Barcelona back in a thriller against Sevilla.

Barca to play in Japan as part of Rakuten deal

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
China coach Marcello Lippi

AFC WCQ: Lippi's China flop, Australia draw

AFC World Cup Qualifying John Duerden
Read

Friendlies: South Korea and Japan win

International ESPN staff
Read

Okazaki drained after Japan duty - Ranieri

Leicester City ESPN staff
Read

Should Kagawa head back to the J.League?

Transfers John Duerden
Read
Australia captain Mile Jedinak

AFC: Australia, Japan draw; China beaten

AFC World Cup Qualifying ESPN Staff
Read
Aaron Mooy vs. Makoto Hasebe

Hasebe the hero for Japan in Melbourne

AFC World Cup Qualifying Jason Dasey
Read
AustraliaAustralia
JapanJapan
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Australia coach Ange Postecoglou

Socceroos' plane diverted on return home

AFC World Cup Qualifying AAP
Read

Leckie excited to face 'tough' Japan side

World Cup Qualifying - AFC
Read
Japan

AFC: Wins for S Korea, Japan; China lose

AFC World Cup Qualifying ESPN staff
Read
Keisuke Honda

Honda's dream is stalling in Milan

AC Milan John Duerden
Read

Chappuis: Amazing to play vs. Kagawa

World Cup Qualifying - AFC
Read
ThailandThailand
JapanJapan
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Saudi Arabia's Nawaf Al Abid

AFC: Saudi Arabia, Japan and Australia win

World Cup Qualifying ESPN Staff
Read
United Arab Emirates forward Ahmed Khalil

Duerden: Japan's UAE Panenka hoodoo

Football Asia John Duerden
Read
United Arab Emirates striker Ahmed Khalil

AFC: Australia win, Japan stunned by UAE

World Cup Qualifying ESPN Staff
Read
Neymar

2016 Olympics men's football preview

Olympics ESPN staff
Read
 By Associated Press
Share
Tweet
   

Japan official Shun-Ichiro Okano dies; led World Cup organising committee

Shun-Ichiro Okano was a key figure in Japanese football.

TOKYO -- The official who led Japan's organising committee of the 2002 World Cup has died. Shun-Ichiro Okano was 85.

Japan's football federation announced on Friday that Okano died from lung cancer on Thursday in a hospital in Tokyo.

Okano played for and coached the national team, and served a four-year term as the federation's president through the 2002 World Cup co-hosted with South Korea.

The federation said in a statement it "would like to extend our deep gratitude for his lifelong dedication."

Okano was also a member of the International Olympic Committee for more than 20 years until he reached the mandatory age limit of 80. He became an honorary IOC member in 2012.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.