AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City
0
2
FT
Lazio
AC Milan
1
1
FT
Eibar
Granada
4
0
FT
Rio Ave
Maritimo
0
0
FT
Newcastle Jets
Melbourne Victory
0
0
FT
 By Associated Press
Serie B chief Andrea Abodi to run for president of Italian FA

Andrea Abodi, the president of Serie B, would like to see festive fixtures in Serie A.
Andrea Abodi will run for president of the FIGC and leave his current job in charge of Serie B.

Serie B president Andrea Abodi has announced he plans to run against incumbent Carlo Tavecchio for the presidency of the Italian football federation.

The FIGC vote is on March 6.

Abodi informed Serie B clubs on Monday that he plans to step down from his position in order to campaign for the FIGC job.

Abodi says he wants to create a federation that is "transparent, modern and free of influences."

In his six and a half years at the helm of the second division, Abodi has proved innovative, notably introducing green cards for fair play two years ago.

Tavecchio has consolidated considerable support despite being banned by UEFA for six months following a racist comment during his election campaign in 2014.

