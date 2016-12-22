ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
AS Roma
Chievo Verona
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Fiorentina
Napoli
3
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Sampdoria
Udinese
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Torino
Genoa
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Celta Vigo
UCAM Murcia
1
0
FT
Leg 2
Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Athletic Bilbao
Racing Santander
3
0
FT
Leg 2
Aggregate: 5 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Belenenses
Sporting CP
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
América
U.A.N.L
3:00 AM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
Latest
ESPN FC TV
Kick
Ronaldo vs. Messi
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
World Cup
World Cup
Men In Blazers
Last Call
I Scored A Goal
30 For 30
Inside: USMNT
Now Playing
Abate: Juve win gave us confidence
Italian Super Cup
2 hours ago
Related Videos
Facing Milan unexpected for Allegri
Italian Super Cup
4 hours ago
Read
Montella wants Juve's winning mentality
Italian Super Cup
4 hours ago
Read
Buffon eyes more cup success
Italian Super Cup
6 hours ago
Read