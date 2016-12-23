Previous
AS Roma
Chievo Verona
2
1
LIVE 89'
Game Details
Home: 1/25  Draw: 12/1  Away: 300/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Fiorentina
Napoli
2
2
LIVE 80'
Game Details
Home: 11/2  Draw: 8/11  Away: 2/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sampdoria
Udinese
0
0
LIVE 87'
Game Details
Home: 11/2  Draw: 2/9  Away: 10/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Torino
Genoa
1
0
LIVE 90'
Game Details
Home: 1/12  Draw: 13/2  Away: 150/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Celta Vigo
UCAM Murcia
1
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Athletic Bilbao
Racing Santander
3
0
LIVE 77'
Leg 2Aggregate: 5 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Belenenses
Sporting CP
0
0
LIVE 32'
Game Details
Home: 6/1  Draw: 12/5  Away: 8/13 
Odds from bet365
bet365
América
U.A.N.L
3:00 AM UTC Dec 23, 2016
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next