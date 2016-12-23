ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
AS Roma
Chievo Verona
2
1
LIVE
89'
Game Details
Home: 1/25
Draw: 12/1
Away: 300/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Fiorentina
Napoli
2
2
LIVE
80'
Game Details
Home: 11/2
Draw: 8/11
Away: 2/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sampdoria
Udinese
0
0
LIVE
87'
Game Details
Home: 11/2
Draw: 2/9
Away: 10/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Torino
Genoa
1
0
LIVE
90'
Game Details
Home: 1/12
Draw: 13/2
Away: 150/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Celta Vigo
UCAM Murcia
1
0
FT
Leg 2
Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Athletic Bilbao
Racing Santander
3
0
LIVE
77'
Leg 2
Aggregate: 5 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Belenenses
Sporting CP
0
0
LIVE
32'
Game Details
Home: 6/1
Draw: 12/5
Away: 8/13
Odds from bet365
bet365
América
U.A.N.L
3:00 AM UTC
Dec 23, 2016
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
Latest
ESPN FC TV
Kick
Ronaldo vs. Messi
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
World Cup
World Cup
Men In Blazers
Last Call
I Scored A Goal
30 For 30
Inside: USMNT
Now Playing
Facing Milan unexpected for Allegri
Italian Super Cup
26 minutes ago
Related Videos
Montella wants Juve's winning mentality
Italian Super Cup
40 minutes ago
Read
Buffon eyes more cup success
Italian Super Cup
2 hours ago
Read