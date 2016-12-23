Previous
AS Roma
Chievo Verona
2
1
LIVE 82'
Game Details
Home: 1/16  Draw: 9/1  Away: 150/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Fiorentina
Napoli
2
2
LIVE 72'
Game Details
Home: 5/1  Draw: 10/11  Away: 7/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sampdoria
Udinese
0
0
LIVE 81'
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 2/5  Away: 7/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Torino
Genoa
1
0
LIVE 83'
Game Details
Home: 1/6  Draw: 9/2  Away: 66/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Celta Vigo
UCAM Murcia
1
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Athletic Bilbao
Racing Santander
2
0
LIVE 70'
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Belenenses
Sporting CP
0
0
LIVE 25'
Game Details
Home: 13/2  Draw: 5/2  Away: 8/15 
Odds from bet365
bet365
América
U.A.N.L
3:00 AM UTC Dec 23, 2016
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next