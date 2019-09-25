Italy's Premier hails Roma's lifetime ban of fan for racist abuse of Juan Jesus

Previous
Sheffield United
Liverpool
4:30 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Aston Villa
Burnley
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chelsea
Brighton & Hove Albion
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Crystal Palace
Norwich City
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Watford
7:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Everton
Manchester City
9:30 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Italy's Premier hails lifetime fan ban for racism

Italian Serie A Associated Press
Read

Serie A's surprise stars so far: Ruiz starring for Napoli, Sensi the gem in Inter's midfield

Italian Serie A James Horncastle
Read

More surprises in Shaka's latest Power Rankings

ESPN FC TV
Read

Inter, Conte's hopes of winning Serie A might rest on Lukaku being the man up front

Italian Serie A Stewart Robson
Read
TorinoTorino
AC MilanAC Milan
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Belotti's monster second half sees Torino past AC Milan

Italian Serie A
Read

Piatek puts Milan in front from the penalty spot

Italian Serie A
Read
Inter players celebrate after Romelu Lukaku's goal in their Serie A win over AC Milan.

Power Rankings: Inter take over on top; Liverpool climb; Real, Atletico return

Blog - ESPN FC United Shaka Hislop
Read

Chiesa ends Fiorentina's winless streak in style

Italian Serie A
Read

Genoa's Sansone misses penalty in 0-0 draw with Bologna

Italian Serie A
Read

Lecce secure second win of Serie A season

Italian Serie A
Read

Koulibaly sent off as Cagliari stun Napoli

Italian Serie A
Read

Parma edges Sassuolo on late own goal

Italian Serie A
Read
NapoliNapoli
CagliariCagliari
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Inter Milan remain perfect with battling win

Italian Serie A
Read
InternazionaleInternazionale
LazioLazio
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Lucas Castro gives Cagliari unlikely lead over Napoli

Highlights
Read
AS RomaAS Roma
AtalantaAtalanta
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

D'Ambrosio heads Inter Milan in front vs. Lazio

Italian Serie A
Read

Super-sub Zapata lifts Atalanta past Roma

Italian Serie A
Read
By Associated Press
Share
Tweet
   

Italy's Premier hails Roma's lifetime ban of fan for racist abuse of Juan Jesus

Gab Marcotti reacts to the Serie A disciplinary tribunal's decision not to take action over racist chants aimed at Inter's Romelu Lukaku.

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has applauded a lifetime ban for a supporter who racially abused Roma defender Juan Jesus on social media.

The Brazilian -- who is black -- posted a screenshot of the messages on Instagram.

Roma says it has reported the account to Italian police and Instagram, and that "the person responsible will be banned from #ASRoma games for life."

Conte backed Roma's stance on Friday, writing on Twitter that, "The person who insulted Juan Jesus yesterday has no passion for sport, he should stay outside sports stadiums for life."

One of Conte's predecessors, Matteo Renzi, also praised the Serie A club.

Renzi retweeted the club's post, with the comment "well done to Roma, this is the right path."

Meanwhile, Brescia was given a suspended sentence of a partial stadium closure after their fans shouted racial abuse at Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic this week.

Brescia fans reportedly chanted "zingaro" -- or "gypsy" -- at Pjanic, a Bosnia international who is white.

The Italian football federation on Friday said Brescia were given a suspended sentence of having to close part of their stadium for one game. The punishment is suspended for one year and will be enforced if fans are found guilty of more abuse.

Pjanic scored the winning goal Tuesday as Juventus beat Brescia 2-1.

The decision to punish Brescia comes after clubs such as Cagliari, Verona and Atalanta escaped sanctions after their fans racially abused black players.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.