Italy's Premier hails Roma's lifetime ban of fan for racist abuse of Juan Jesus

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has applauded a lifetime ban for a supporter who racially abused Roma defender Juan Jesus on social media.

The Brazilian -- who is black -- posted a screenshot of the messages on Instagram.

Roma says it has reported the account to Italian police and Instagram, and that "the person responsible will be banned from #ASRoma games for life."

Conte backed Roma's stance on Friday, writing on Twitter that, "The person who insulted Juan Jesus yesterday has no passion for sport, he should stay outside sports stadiums for life."

One of Conte's predecessors, Matteo Renzi, also praised the Serie A club.

Renzi retweeted the club's post, with the comment "well done to Roma, this is the right path."

Meanwhile, Brescia was given a suspended sentence of a partial stadium closure after their fans shouted racial abuse at Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic this week.

Brescia fans reportedly chanted "zingaro" -- or "gypsy" -- at Pjanic, a Bosnia international who is white.

The Italian football federation on Friday said Brescia were given a suspended sentence of having to close part of their stadium for one game. The punishment is suspended for one year and will be enforced if fans are found guilty of more abuse.

Pjanic scored the winning goal Tuesday as Juventus beat Brescia 2-1.

The decision to punish Brescia comes after clubs such as Cagliari, Verona and Atalanta escaped sanctions after their fans racially abused black players.