Previous
Valencia
Arsenal
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chelsea
Eintracht Frankfurt
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Mino Raiola

Raiola to fight 'injustice' of three-month ban

Italian Serie A ESPN
Read
Maurizio Sarri, Chelsea

Sarri wants to stay at Chelsea despite Roma link

English Premier League Liam Twomey
Read

Will Man United reload with De Ligt and Dybala?

English Premier League
Read
Diego Godin, Atletico Madrid

Sources: Godin agrees three-year Inter deal

Transfers Andrew Cesare Richardson, ESPN writer
Read

29 Serie A goals in 90 seconds

Italian Serie A
Read

10 man Milan hang on for chaotic win

Italian Serie A
Read
AC MilanAC Milan
BolognaBologna
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Suso puts Milan ahead in crucial match

Highlights
Read
Juventus' Miralem Pjanic

Juve's Pjanic would consider PSG switch

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Napoli secure 2nd in comeback win over Cagliari

Italian Serie A
Read
NapoliNapoli
CagliariCagliari
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
GenoaGenoa
AS RomaAS Roma
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Roma draw hurts Champions League hopes

Italian Serie A
Read
LazioLazio
AtalantaAtalanta
1
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Atalanta get crucial win over Lazio in top 4 race

Italian Serie A
Read

Sassuolo comeback confirms Frosinone relegation

Italian Serie A
Read

Sampdoria and Parma in six goal thriller

Italian Serie A
Read

Gattuso: Squad lockdown due to 'rules' breach

AC Milan
Read

Empoli claim valuable win in survival push

Highlights
Read

Bonetti: Juve will go all in for Guardiola if Allegri goes

ESPN FC TV
Read
By ESPN
Share
Tweet
   

Agent Raiola to fight 'injustice' of three-month ban by Italian FA

Mino Raiola
Mino Raiola has been handed a three-month ban by the Italian FA.

Agent Mino Raiola has criticised the Italian Football Association (FIGC) after he was given a three-month suspension although it is unclear what he has been banned for.

The FIGC confirmed the ban to ESPN FC but added that the reasons for the ban will be released next week.

Raiola, who represents Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Matthijs de Ligt and several other high-profile names, posted a statement in response on Twitter following a ban handed to him -- though it is not yet clear what it was for.

"This "ITALIAN BAN" is not a surprise, unfortunately," he wrote. "My personal concern is that it has been a sentence dominated by political willing, without taking into consideration the reason of law.

"It is a sentence based on false grounds and lies. Law and justice however must prevail in any civil and correct system and I hope that my position will be remitted within the right lines in the coming steps of history."

Italian football has been plagued by recent incidents of racism and, though Serie A told ESPN FC they strongly condemn the episodes, the issues remains a serious problem.

And Raiola suggested the football authorities in Italy are not doing enough to combat the issue.

"I guess the Italian Football Association has not forgiven me when I have diffused my critics for their role in the disastrous state of Italian football, as well as their role around the latest episode of the racism problem and my opinions could have had an influence in the evaluation of the matter," he added.

"I will seek justice against the injustice and for freedom of speech in every legal court possible to me as my main task is the interest of Italian football. I will proudly conduct this fight in order to obtain what it is in conformity with law.

"This discussion is contained to the Italian territory and has no repercussion on the players I represent."

Information from ESPN FC writer Andrew Cesare Richardson was used in this report

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.