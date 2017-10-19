Khedira hat trick as 10-man Juve roll; Bonucci sent off in Milan draw

Sami Khedira celebrates one of his three goals on Sunday.

Ten-man Juventus bounced back from last week's defeat to Lazio with a 6-2 thrashing of Udinese at the Dacia Arena.

Sami Khedira scored a hat trick -- two coming after Mario Mandzukic was sent off -- as the Bianconeri remained three points behind leaders Napoli in the Serie A table.

The home side took a surprise early lead through Stipe Perica, but a Samir own goal in the 14th minute pulled the defending champions level.

Khedira scored his first in the 20th minute and Mandzukic was sent off for a second yellow card six minutes later, but Danilo scored a Udinese equaliser two minutes after the break to put the visitors under pressure.

But Juve struck back with four more goals to wrap up what became an easy win -- Daniele Rugani, two more from Khedira and a last-minute rocket from Miralem Pjanic sealing the points for Max Allegri's men.

AC Milan failed to pick up the three points against Genoa.

Leonardo Bonucci's dismissal created space for an open Serie A clash between AC Milan and Genoa that nevertheless ended goalless at the San Siro.

Milan captain Bonucci saw red 25 minutes into the contest after elbowing Aleandro Rosi as he tried to make contact with Hakan Calhanoglu's free kick into the box.

Milan had to reshuffle and, while the new-look defence kept Genoa at bay, they could not make their chances count and finished the afternoon in a distant 11th place.

Aleksandar Kolarov fired Roma back to winning ways with a second-half free kick at Torino.

Roma lost 1-0 at home to Napoli last weekend and were held to a 3-3 draw by Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday, but Kolarov's 69th-minute bullet was good enough for three points that lift them back into the Serie A top five.

Earlier on Sunday, veteran substitute Sergio Pellissier scored the winner as Chievo beat 10-man Hellas Verona 3-2 in the Derby della Scala.

The 38-year-old striker tapped in a cross from Fabrizio Cacciatore just 11 minutes after coming off the bench.

Daniele Verde had put Verona ahead but two goals from Roberto Inglese, the second from the penalty spot, gave Chievo the lead.

Verona lost Bruno Zuculini to a red card before half-time, but the 10 men equalised through Giampaolo Pazzini's spot kick before Pellissier netted the winner in the 73rd minute.

Sassuolo were grateful to Matteo Politano for his lightning-quick goal as nothing much else went their way in a 1-0 victory at Spal.

It took the winger only a minute to rob the ball from Francesco Vicari before beating Alfred Gomis, but Domenico Berardi could not get the better of the Spal goalkeeper with an 83rd-minute penalty.

Then, minutes after making his league debut off the bench, young Sassuolo midfielder Francesco Cassata was sent off at the end.

Another substitute, Andreas Cornelius, enjoyed a better day as his 71st-minute strike steered Atalanta to a 1-0 home win over Bologna.

Cornelius was well-placed to finish with his left foot after receiving Remo Freuler's cross.

It was a first win in four attempts for Europa League challengers Atalanta, ending Bologna's three-match winning run.

Life in the top flight continues to be arduous for promoted Benevento, who remain rock bottom and without a point following a 3-0 home defeat to Fiorentina.

Marco Benassi converted Giovanni Simeone's assist in the 18th minute and Fiorentina were two goals to the good when Khouma Babacar tucked home at the near post shortly after the break.

Benevento, who have scored only twice in nine Serie A matches so far, were further punished when Cyril Thereau powered in a 66th-minute penalty after Alberto Brignoli impeded Babacar.