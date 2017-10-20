Napoli's perfect run in Serie A ends in goalless draw with Inter

Samir Handanovic and Pepe Reina stood tall as Inter and Napoli both remained unbeaten.

Napoli saw their perfect start to the season ended, but they remain top of Serie A after holding second-place Inter Milan to a goalless draw on Saturday.

The Partenopei had won all eight of the league games so far season, and 13 straight dating back to last season, but they could not take their chances against Inter.

Samir Handanovic made a number of saves to deny Napoli, most notable a double save on shots from Jose Callejon and Dries Mertens.

He also stopped a Piotr Zielinski strike and did well to prevent a Joao Miranda own goal.

Matias Vecino had the best chance for Inter, who have not won away to Napoli in the league since 1997, but Raul Albiol was able to clear the ball off the line.

Earlier, upwardly-mobile Sampdoria put lowly Crotone to the sword in a 5-0 thrashing at the Marassi.

First, former Crotone loanee Gian Marco Ferrari hurt his former club, who barely escaped relegation last season, with a third-minute goal at the end of a fine run through the visiting defence.

Eight minutes later veteran striker Fabio Quagliarella, 34, doubled fifth-placed Samp's lead from the penalty spot after Arlind Ajeti had fouled Duvan Zapata in the box.

Heading toward half-time Gianluca Caprari made it 3-0 from a Zapata assist to leave Crotone reeling.

The onslaught continued after the break with Polish midfielder Karol Linetty notching a rare goal before his countryman, substitute Dawid Kownacki, opened his Serie A account in the 76th minute.