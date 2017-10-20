Napoli's perfect run in Serie A ends in goalless draw with Inter

Previous
Chelsea
Watford
4
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Huddersfield Town
Manchester United
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester City
Burnley
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Málaga
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Eintracht Frankfurt
Borussia Dortmund
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Hamburg SV
Bayern Munich
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
United States U17
England U17
1
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AS Monaco
Caen
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Napoli
Internazionale
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
U.A.N.L
Toluca
1
0
ESPN3 LIVE 31'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
América
Necaxa
2:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Iniesta delivers vintage performance vs. Malaga

Barcelona Player Ratings Sam Marsden
Read

Barcelona 2-0 Malaga: Deulofeu on target

Spanish Primera División
Read

Barcelona 2-0 Malaga: Deulofeu on target

Spanish Primera División
Read

Deulofeu scores as Barca see off Malaga

Spanish Primera División
Read

La Liga: Barca control Malaga; Valencia win

Spanish Primera División ESPN staff
Read
BarcelonaBarcelona
MálagaMálaga
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Zidane slams Lineker's comments on Benzema

Spanish Primera División
Read

Simeone satisfied with growth of balanced Atletico

Spanish Primera División
Read
Real MadridReal Madrid
EibarEibar
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/11  Draw: 10/1  Away: 22/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter
BARCELONA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 12: Lionel Messi of Barcelona celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group D match between FC Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou on September 12, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain.

Barcelona to offer Messi 'lifetime' contract

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Zidane hits back at Lineker over Benzema

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read

Barcelona won't leave La Liga - Bartomeu

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Simeone: Atletico will find right path again

Atletico Madrid Dermot Corrigan
Read
Diego Simeone

Simeone deserves some blame for slump

Atletico Madrid Joseph Walker
Read

Barca's Valverde hopes next 100 days are quieter

Spanish Primera División
Read

Interview: Xabi Prieto, Sociedad's happy soul

La Liga Sid Lowe
Read

Barca's Valverde hoping for 'quieter' period

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Abel Ruiz has opening to Barca first team

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Which clubs would want Ozil if he moves on?

Arsenal ESPN staff
Read
Neymar moved to PSG from Barcelona for €222 million.

Neymar revealed exit at Messi's wedding

French Ligue 1 Sam Marsden
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Napoli's perfect run in Serie A ends in goalless draw with Inter

Samir Handanovic and Pepe Reina stood tall as Inter and Napoli both remained unbeaten.

Napoli saw their perfect start to the season ended, but they remain top of Serie A after holding second-place Inter Milan to a goalless draw on Saturday.

The Partenopei had won all eight of the league games so far season, and 13 straight dating back to last season, but they could not take their chances against Inter.

Samir Handanovic made a number of saves to deny Napoli, most notable a double save on shots from Jose Callejon and Dries Mertens.

He also stopped a Piotr Zielinski strike and did well to prevent a Joao Miranda own goal.

Matias Vecino had the best chance for Inter, who have not won away to Napoli in the league since 1997, but Raul Albiol was able to clear the ball off the line.

Earlier, upwardly-mobile Sampdoria put lowly Crotone to the sword in a 5-0 thrashing at the Marassi.

First, former Crotone loanee Gian Marco Ferrari hurt his former club, who barely escaped relegation last season, with a third-minute goal at the end of a fine run through the visiting defence.

Eight minutes later veteran striker Fabio Quagliarella, 34, doubled fifth-placed Samp's lead from the penalty spot after Arlind Ajeti had fouled Duvan Zapata in the box.

Heading toward half-time Gianluca Caprari made it 3-0 from a Zapata assist to leave Crotone reeling.

The onslaught continued after the break with Polish midfielder Karol Linetty notching a rare goal before his countryman, substitute Dawid Kownacki, opened his Serie A account in the 76th minute.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.