Patrick Cutrone, 19, stars as AC Milan cruise; Mauro Icardi powers Inter win

Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
1
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Atalanta
AS Roma
0
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Crotone
AC Milan
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Internazionale
Fiorentina
3
0
FT
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
6
2
FT
Game Details
Ajax Amsterdam
FC Groningen
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
New York City FC
New England Revolution
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Seattle Sounders FC
Minnesota United FC
1:30 AM UTC
Game Details
Patrick Cutrone

Serie A: Cutrone, 19, lifts Milan; Icardi brace

Italian Serie A PA Sport
Read

Crotone 0-3 AC Milan

Italian Serie A
Read

Crotone 0-3 Milan: Rossoneri open in style

Italian Serie A
Read
Crotone
AC Milan
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Atalanta 0-1 Roma: Kolarov's decisive free-kick

Italian Serie A

Read

Italian Serie A
Read

Atalanta 0-1 Roma: Kolarov's decisive free-kick

Italian Serie A

Read

Italian Serie A
Read

Allegri: Matuidi is different

Italian Serie A
Read
Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala excels in No. 10 role

Juventus Player Ratings Mina Rzouki
Read

Allegri thankful for Buffon after VAR decision

Juventus ESPN staff
Read

Serie A: Juventus, Napoli cruise in openers

Italian Serie A PA Sport
Read

Juventus 3-0 Cagliari: Champions cruise

Italian Serie A
Read

Juventus 3-0 Cagliari: Champions cruise

Italian Serie A
Read

Roma's obvious flaws in Serie A

Roma Terry Daley
Read
Juventus
Cagliari
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Too many questions for Inter

Inter Milan Edoardo Dalmonte
Read

Valencia sign defender Murillo from Inter Milan

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Can Juventus be challenged in Serie A?

ESPN FC TV

Read

ESPN FC TV
Read

Genoa sign defender Rossettini from Torino

Transfers PA Sport
Read
German Pezzella

Fiorentina sign Pezzella on loan from Betis

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Great expectations for AC Milan

AC Milan Sumeet Paul
Read
 By PA Sport
Patrick Cutrone, 19, stars as AC Milan cruise; Mauro Icardi powers Inter win

Patrick Cutrone
Patrick Cutrone provided a goal and an assist in AC Milan's 3-0 victory.

Academy product Patrick Cutrone was the standout performer in an AC Milan team chock-full of expensive summer signings as his goal and assist helped the ambitious Rossoneri thrash 10-man Crotone 3-0 in Serie A on Sunday night.

The match at Stadio Ezio Scida was an opportunity for Milan fans -- especially those who missed last week's 6-0 demolition of Shkendija in the Europa League playoffs -- to get a first glimpse of the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Hakan Calhanoglu and Andre Silva, who have all signed up for a bold new era at San Siro.

However Silva, the striker purchased at a premium from Porto in June, did not start, with 19-year-old Cutrone preferred. Any disappointment among travelling supporters faded when, after Franck Kessie opened the scoring from the penalty spot, Cutrone headed his first league goal before deftly setting up Suso.

Crotone's task was made all the more difficult by the fact they lost centre-back Federico Ceccherini in the incident that allowed Kessie to notch from the spot.

The scoreline is the same one by which reigning champions Juventus beat Cagliari in Saturday's curtain-raiser and Milan will hope their determination to win a first Scudetto since 2011 has been effectively conveyed.

Mauro Icardi
Mauro Icardi scored twice to lift Inter over Fiorentina.

Inter Milan are also hoping to return to former glories under Chinese owners and Mauro Icardi got them off to a strong start with a brace in their 3-0 home victory over Fiorentina.

The Argentina forward boosted Luciano Spalletti's Inter into an early lead from the penalty spot and turned Ivan Perisic's assist home in the 15th minute. In the second half Perisic -- a reported target for Manchester United -- turned scorer to rubber-stamp the outcome.

Aleksandar Kolarov ensured Eusebio Di Francesco made a winning start to life as Roma's new head coach by firing the Giallorossi to a 1-0 victory at Atalanta.

The summer signing from Manchester City steered home a 31st-minute free kick that secured all three points for last season's runners-up.

Atalanta made an unexpected run to fourth place -- and Europa League football -- last term but the Bergamo outfit could not avoid defeat as substitute Josip Ilicic failed to salvage a point when he slammed the ball against a post with three minutes remaining.

Francesco Totti, who retired at the end of the 2016-17 campaign following 24 years as a Roma striker, watched from the stands in his new role as a director.

In-demand striker Andrea Belotti was denied a second-half winner by the video assistant referee as Torino had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Bologna.

Federico Di Francesco fired the Rossoblu ahead before Adem Ljajic replied thanks largely to a howler from home goalkeeper Antonio Mirante.

Newly-promoted SPAL took a point from their trip to Lazio, with Federico Viviani hitting a post for the Ferrara club in a goalless draw, while fellow new arrivals Benevento went down 2-1 at Sampdoria as Fabio Quagliarella's brace cancelled out Amato Ciciretti's 15th-minute effort.

Valter Birsa's sumptuous strike clinched Chievo the points from a 2-1 success at Udinese, where Cyril Thereau had responded to Roberto Inglese's opener.

Elsewhere, Sassuolo hosted Genoa in a goalless draw.

