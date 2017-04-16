AC Milan draw late vs. Inter in dramatic derby, Juventus extend Serie A lead

Cristian Zapata scored a dramatic leveller for AC Milan against Inter.

AC Milan snatched a point from the hands of arch-rivals Inter as Cristian Zapata scored with the last kick of the match in a pulsating 2-2 derby draw at the Giuseppe Meazza.

Milan dominated the early exchanges but trailed 2-0 at the break following strikes from Antonio Candreva and Mauro Icardi in the last nine minutes of the first half.

Alessio Romagnoli prodded in eight minutes from time to give Rossoneri hope of a comeback before Zapata pounced on a Manuel Locatelli header to volley home in the seventh minute of stoppage time and claim an unlikely point.

Juventus extended their lead at the top of Serie A after they eased to a 2-0 victory at Pescara to strengthen their grip on a sixth successive Scudetto title.

A first-half brace from Gonzalo Higuain was enough for the league leaders to seal all three points -- a result that leaves Pescara 12 points from safety with six matches to play at the bottom of the table.

Roma slipped eight points behind Juventus in second place after being held to a 1-1 home draw by high-flying Atalanta.

Atalanta took the lead when Andrea Conti's left -wing cross was met by a thunderous volley from Jasmin Kurtic, leaving Wojciech Szczesny static.

Gonzalo Higuain netted a brace for Juventus on Saturday.

Edin Dzeko tapped into an empty net to equalise five minutes into the second half but could not get a winner as Giallorossi suffered a blow to their slim title chances while the visitors stay in fifth.

Luis Alberto scored a stoppage-time equaliser to earn Lazio a valuable point in their hunt for European football after drawing 2-2 at Genoa.

Giovanni Simeone headed the hosts ahead but Luca Biglia equalised on the stroke of half-time after he tapped home the rebound to his saved penalty.

Goran Pandev's header squeezed past Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha to put Genoa back in front before Alberto fired into the bottom corner in the first minute of added time.

A stoppage-time penalty from Manuel Pasqual moved Empoli five points clear of the relegation zone following a 2-1 success at Fiorentina.

Omar El Kaddouri put the visitors ahead at the break but Cristian Tello levelled with a fine finish halfway through the second half before Pasqual's late spot-kick winner.

Joao Pedro scored a brace for Cagliari as they stormed to a 4-0 win over Chievo, with Marco Borriello and Marco Sau also getting on the scoresheet.

A late Simy goal cancelled out Andrea Belotti's penalty to earn a 1-1 draw for relegation-threatened Crotone at Torino while it remained goalless in the match between Palermo and Bologna, with Erick Pulgar seeing red in the first half for the visitors.