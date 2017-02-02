Previous
Burnley
Chelsea
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Swansea City
Leicester City
2
0
LIVE 67'
Game Details
Highlights
Internazionale
Empoli
2
0
FT
Game Details
Crotone
AS Roma
0
2
FT
Game Details
Cagliari
Juventus
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Las Palmas
Sevilla FC
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Stade Rennes
Nice
2
2
FT
Game Details


ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Victory takes Roma up to second; Inter Milan go fourth with Empoli win

Edin Dzeko celebrates after scoring Roma's second.
Roma celebrate after scoring against Crotone.

Roma overtook Napoli to move into second place in Serie A with a 2-0 victory at Crotone on Sunday.

Edin Dzeko put a penalty wide in the 17th minute after Mohamed Salah had been fouled, but the visitors found the breakthrough after 40 minutes when Radja Nainggolan collected Salah's pass before firing low past Alex Cordaz.

Roma had opportunities to double their lead after the break but were twice denied by the woodwork, but they eventually made it two in the 77th minute when Salah squared to give Dzeko a simple finish.

Inter Milan returned to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Empoli at the San Siro moving them up to fourth place in the Serie A table.

Inter leapfrog Lazio, who face AC Milan on Monday, with the win, secured by goals in each half from Eder and Antonio Candreva.

The hosts opened the scoring in the fourth minute through Eder, who slotted in from close range after being teed up by Palacio, and were two goals to the good nine minutes after the restart when Candreva volleyed home.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

