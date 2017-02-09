Higuain scores brace as Juve roll; Roma up to second; Inter go fourth

Gonzalo Higuain was the star in Juventus' defeat of Cagliari on Sunday.

Gonzalo Higuain scored twice as Juventus extended their Serie A lead to seven points with a 2-0 defeat of Cagliari on Sunday.

Serie A's top goalscorer last season struck his first eight minutes before the break -- the former Napoli man racing free behind the Cagliari defence before deftly chipping goalkeeper Rafael from an angle.

And the Argentina international didn't take long after the half-time to add his second of the day, slotting home Paulo Dybala's pass from an angle to finish off a swift counter-attack following a Cagliari corner in the 47th minute.

The victory gives the Bianconeri 60 points from 24 matches this season.

Roma celebrate after scoring against Crotone.

Roma overtook Napoli to move into second place with a 2-0 victory at Crotone.

Edin Dzeko put a penalty wide in the 17th minute after Mohamed Salah had been fouled, but the visitors found the breakthrough after 40 minutes when Radja Nainggolan collected Salah's pass before firing low past Alex Cordaz.

Roma had opportunities to double their lead after the break but were twice denied by the woodwork, but they eventually made it two in the 77th minute when Salah squared to give Dzeko a simple finish.

Inter Milan returned to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Empoli at the San Siro moving them up to fourth place in the table.

Inter leapfrog Lazio, who face AC Milan on Monday, with the win, secured by goals in each half from Eder and Antonio Candreva.

The hosts opened the scoring in the fourth minute through Eder, who slotted in from close range after being teed up by Rodrigo Palacio, and were two goals to the good nine minutes after the restart when Candreva volleyed home.

Atalanta remain level on points with Inter after winning 3-1 at Palermo.

The visitors were two goals to the good with 26 minutes played thanks to Andrea Conti and Alejandro Gomez.

Ivaylo Chochev pulled a goal back with 41 minutes played, but Bryan Cristante wrapped up the result with a third Palermo goal after 78 minutes.

Andrea Belotti scored twice in Torino's 5-3 home win over last-placed Pescara to take his season's tally to 17, one fewer than Dzeko.

Torino had taken a 5-0 lead before an hour had been played, with Iago Falque, Arlind Ajeti and Adem Ljajic adding to Belotti's strikes.

But an Ajeti own goal with 73 minutes gone paved the way a final quarter of an hour in which Ahmad Benali scored twice to make the margin more respectable for Pescara.

Ten-man Sassuolo were beaten 3-1 at home by Chievo Verona, who took full advantage of the early dismissal of Timo Letschert.

Roberto Inglese netted a hat trick as his side recovered from a 24th-minute Alessandro Matri strike to claim what was ultimately a comfortable victory.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report

