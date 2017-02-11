Inter Milan release statement in bid to move on from Juventus row

Inter Milan's seven-game winning run was ended by defeat at Juventus.

Inter Milan have moved to end their row with Serie A rivals Juventus after they were branded "embarrassing" by the Bianconeri's general manager Beppe Marotta.

An argument has been raging all week since Inter Channel showed footage from their 1-0 defeat at the Juventus Stadium of an incident they feel went against them in the Derby d'Italia.

Marotta said that Inter need to learn how to lose properly and the CEO of Exor, Juve's majority shareholders, John Elkann condemned Inter by saying at an event in Turin that they "don't know how to lose, even if they must be used to it by now".

In a statement published on their official website, Inter insisted that they have not been fuelling the debate and that they would rather not hear any more of it.

"In reply to the recent comments made in the media, Inter do not understand the reason why Juventus FC continue to talk about us whereas we have never focused our attention on them," the statement read. "The fact that there has always been such a great deal of attention towards Inter is clearly confirmation of how important our club is.

"Using the correct tone and in the appropriate channels, we have tried to seek debate over refereeing decisions which we believe are worthy of discussion in an important game for us and for Serie A. Our thoughts today, however, are only on the future, while we are left with the awareness that we played a good game in Turin, despite the defeat.

"Everybody has their own history. We have ours and we are proud of it."

Juve's win gave them a seven-point lead at the top of Serie A from Roma, while Inter, whose seven-game winning streak was brought to an end in Turin, are a further eight points behind in fifth.

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.