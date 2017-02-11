Inter Milan release statement in bid to move on from Juventus row

Previous
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC
Sheffield Wednesday
Birmingham City
7:45 PM UTC
Tijuana
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC Feb 11, 2017
Adelaide United
Perth Glory
ESPN3 9:50 AM UTC
Inter bid to move on from Juventus row

Italian Serie A Ben Gladwell
Inter have work to do to match Serie A's best

Inter Milan Edoardo Dalmonte
Hernanes and Juventus cruised to victory over Pescara.

Hernanes leaves Juventus for China move

Transfers ESPN staff
Inter invite alleged assault victim to attend match

Internazionale Mark Rodden
Inter Milan appeal Icardi, Perisic bans

Internazionale Associated Press
Napoli without Callejon vs. Genoa

Italian Serie A
Pescara president Daniele Sebastiani

Sebastiani: I won't be intimidated by car fires

US Pescara Ben Gladwell
Inter behaviour labelled 'embarrassing' by Juve

Juventus Ben Gladwell
Dries Mertens

Mertens is Napoli's unlikely scoring hero

Serie A James Horncastle
Roma striker Edin Dzeko

Edin Dzeko not keen on Real Madrid - agent

Roma ESPN Staff
AC Milan midfielder Mario Pasalic celebrates after scoring the winner against Bologna.

AC Milan won with 8 1/2 men - Montella

AC Milan ESPN staff
Gonzalo Higuain scores a goal against Crotone in a 2-0 win in Serie A.

Higuain, Pjanic spark frustrated Juve

Juventus Player Ratings Mina Rzouki
Now or never for Juve in Champions League?

ESPN FC TV
Deulofeu saves nine-man Milan

AC Milan Player Ratings Sumeet Paul
Gonzalo Higuain scores a goal against Crotone in a 2-0 win in Serie A.

Serie A: Juve cruise; nine-man Milan win

Serie A PA Sport
Allegri 'won't deny or confirm' Arsenal talk

Juventus ESPN staff
Eighteen-year-old Assane Demoya Gnoukouri has not looked out of place in Inter's midfield.

Udinese's Gnoukouri has heart condition

Udinese Associated Press
BolognaBologna
AC MilanAC Milan
0
1
FT
Highlights

Bologna 0-1 AC Milan

Italian Serie A
CrotoneCrotone
JuventusJuventus
0
2
FT
 By Ben Gladwell
Inter Milan release statement in bid to move on from Juventus row

Inter Milan's seven-game winning run was ended by defeat at Juventus.

Inter Milan have moved to end their row with Serie A rivals Juventus after they were branded "embarrassing" by the Bianconeri's general manager Beppe Marotta.

An argument has been raging all week since Inter Channel showed footage from their 1-0 defeat at the Juventus Stadium of an incident they feel went against them in the Derby d'Italia.

Marotta said that Inter need to learn how to lose properly and the CEO of Exor, Juve's majority shareholders, John Elkann condemned Inter by saying at an event in Turin that they "don't know how to lose, even if they must be used to it by now".

In a statement published on their official website, Inter insisted that they have not been fuelling the debate and that they would rather not hear any more of it.

"In reply to the recent comments made in the media, Inter do not understand the reason why Juventus FC continue to talk about us whereas we have never focused our attention on them," the statement read. "The fact that there has always been such a great deal of attention towards Inter is clearly confirmation of how important our club is.

"Using the correct tone and in the appropriate channels, we have tried to seek debate over refereeing decisions which we believe are worthy of discussion in an important game for us and for Serie A. Our thoughts today, however, are only on the future, while we are left with the awareness that we played a good game in Turin, despite the defeat.

"Everybody has their own history. We have ours and we are proud of it."

Juve's win gave them a seven-point lead at the top of Serie A from Roma, while Inter, whose seven-game winning streak was brought to an end in Turin, are a further eight points behind in fifth.

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.

