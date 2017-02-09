Juventus beat Crotone to go seven points clear; nine-man Milan win

Gonzalo Higuain scores Juventus' second goal in a 2-0 win against Crotone in Serie A.

Juventus moved seven points clear at the top of Serie A following a comfortable 2-0 victory against Crotone on Wednesday evening.

Mario Mandzukic opened the scoring for the visitors on the hour mark before Gonzalo Higuain doubled their advantage with 16 minutes remaining.

Crotone, who remain nine points away from safety, put up an able resistance against the champions but after Mandzukic broke the deadlock the victory never appeared in doubt.

The win marked a fourth consecutive triumph for Massimiliano Allegri's side who have now established clear breathing space between themselves and their rivals as they battle to defend their league crown.

Mario Pasalic celebrates after scoring a late winner for nine-man AC Milan against Bologna.

Meanwhile, AC Milan ended their disappointing streak with a much-needed 1-0 victory against Bologna -- achieved with nine men.

Vincenzo Montella's side headed into the game off the back of defeats against Napoli, Udinese and Sampdoria.

But Mario Pasalic, on loan at the Italian club from Premier League leaders Chelsea, netted the winner in the 89th minute following fine work by Everton loanee Gerard Deulofeu, after Gabriel Paletta and Juraj Kucka had seen red.

Milan, who play Lazio in their next match, move above Fiorentina and up to seventh in the table, while Bologna stay in 14th.