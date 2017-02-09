Previous
Leicester City
Derby County
3
1
AET
Game Details
Crotone
Juventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Bologna
AC Milan
0
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Alavés
Celta Vigo
1
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 0
Game Details
Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin
(3) 1
(2) 1
FT-Pens
Game Details
Nice
St Etienne
1
0
FT
Game Details
Mexico
Iceland
3:06 AM UTC Feb 9, 2017
Game Details
Gonzalo Higuain scores a goal against Crotone in a 2-0 win in Serie A.

CrotoneCrotone
JuventusJuventus
0
2
FT
Game Details
Crotone FC fans

Federico Fazio celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in Roma's 4-0 win against Napoli.

Daniele De Rossi and Francesco Totti during the Italian Serie A football match between A.S. Roma and Pescara.

Juventus' Marko Pjaca

Pescara president Daniele Sebastiani

AS RomaAS Roma
FiorentinaFiorentina
4
0
FT
Game Details
Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic celebrates after scoring in his team's 2-0 win against Genoa.

Juan Cuadrado celebrates his goal in Juventus' 1-0 defeat of Inter Milan on Sunday.

Miralem Pjanic celeb

Carlos Bacca complaint

Juventus beat Crotone to go seven points clear; nine-man Milan win

Gonzalo Higuain scores Juventus' second goal in a 2-0 win against Crotone in Serie A.
Gonzalo Higuain scores Juventus' second goal in a 2-0 win against Crotone in Serie A.

Juventus moved seven points clear at the top of Serie A following a comfortable 2-0 victory against Crotone on Wednesday evening.

Mario Mandzukic opened the scoring for the visitors on the hour mark before Gonzalo Higuain doubled their advantage with 16 minutes remaining.

Crotone, who remain nine points away from safety, put up an able resistance against the champions but after Mandzukic broke the deadlock the victory never appeared in doubt.

The win marked a fourth consecutive triumph for Massimiliano Allegri's side who have now established clear breathing space between themselves and their rivals as they battle to defend their league crown.

AC Milan midfielder Mario Pasalic celebrates after scoring the winner against Bologna.
Mario Pasalic celebrates after scoring a late winner for nine-man AC Milan against Bologna.

Meanwhile, AC Milan ended their disappointing streak with a much-needed 1-0 victory against Bologna -- achieved with nine men.

Vincenzo Montella's side headed into the game off the back of defeats against Napoli, Udinese and Sampdoria.

But Mario Pasalic, on loan at the Italian club from Premier League leaders Chelsea, netted the winner in the 89th minute following fine work by Everton loanee Gerard Deulofeu, after Gabriel Paletta and Juraj Kucka had seen red.

Milan, who play Lazio in their next match, move above Fiorentina and up to seventh in the table, while Bologna stay in 14th.

