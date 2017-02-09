Previous
Leicester City
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Crotone
Juventus
5:00 PM UTC
Bologna
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Alavés
Celta Vigo
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 0
Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Nice
St Etienne
6:00 PM UTC
Mexico
Iceland
3:06 AM UTC Feb 9, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Game Details
Home: 10/1  Draw: 17/4  Away: 3/10 
By Selene Scarsi
Crotone hospital enforces patients only rule to stop fans watching Juve

Crotone FC fans
Crotone and Juventus fans have already sold out the stadium.

Officials at Crotone's hospital, which offers views of the pitch at the Ezio Scida stadium from its upper floors, will operate a patients only policy for Wednesday's Serie A match against Juventus, La Gazzetta dello Sport has reported.

Juventus return to Crotone for the first time since September 2006, when both clubs were in Serie B and Juve won 3-0.

On that occasion, several supporters were found to have invented relatives or friends in the hospital in order to watch the match from its windows.

Now Giuseppe Frisenda, the district councillor responsible for sport, has agreed with the hospital management that no visits will be allowed in the hours immediately preceding the match.

Thorough checks will also be carried out on any new patients seeking admission on the day.

The Scida's official capacity has been raised to 16,000 for the match, and tickets sold out weeks ago.

Juventus are particularly well supported in the Calabria region, with more than 33 fan clubs for a club that is almost 1,000 miles away.

