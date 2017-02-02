Juventus edge Inter Milan to go six points clear; AC Milan lose at home

Previous
Manchester City
Swansea City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
Manchester United
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
AC Milan
Sampdoria
0
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Sevilla FC
Villarreal
0
0
FT
Game Details
Juventus
Internazionale
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Egypt
Cameroon
1
2
FT
Game Details
Next
JuventusJuventus
InternazionaleInternazionale
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights

AC Milan 0-1 Sampdoria

Italian Serie A
Cuadrado celeb

Serie A: Juve win Derby d'Italia; Milan fall

Italian Serie A
Milan poor in Sampdoria defeat

AC Milan Player Ratings Sumeet Paul
AC MilanAC Milan
SampdoriaSampdoria
0
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Hamsik 'hopes to beat' Maradona's record

Napoli ESPN staff
AFP PHOTO / CARLO HERMANNCARLO HERMANN/AFP/Getty Images

Icardi's form deserves Argentina call - Kempes

FIFA World Cup AFC/CONMEBOL Qualifying ESPN staff
The perfect advertisement for Italian football

Serie A Mina Rzouki
Allegri: Higuain, Icardi world's best strikers

Italian Serie A
BolognaBologna
NapoliNapoli
1
7
FT
Game Details
Allegri wants Juve to improve for Inter

Italian Serie A
In this Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014 file photo, Lazio coach Stefano Pioli calls out to his players during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Torino, at Rome's Olympic Stadium. According to reports Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, former Lazio coach Pioli is expected

Piolo, Inter hope to continue momentum vs. Juve

Inter Milan Edoardo Dalmonte
Argentina's Bauza backs Higuain, Icardi

Argentina ESPN staff
Inter face Derby d'Italia test at Juventus

Serie A James Horncastle
The best shot at a trophy this season for Roberto Mancini's Inter may reside in the Coppa Italia.

Mancini keen on return to Premier League

English Premier League Ben Gladwell
Can Inter steal a win in Turin?

ESPN FC TV
Roma stadium plan suffers setback

AS Roma Ben Gladwell
Luca Antonelli in action for AC Milan in the Coppa Italia game against Juventus.

Antonelli injured in AC Milan training

AC Milan PA Sport
Atlanta signs Venezuela's Martinez as DP

Transfers ESPN staff
Juventus extend Lichtsteiner contract to 2018

Transfers Associated Press
 By Associated Press
Juventus edge Inter Milan to go six points clear; AC Milan lose at home

Cuadrado celeb
Juan Cuadrado scored his first league goal of the season in Juventus' 1-0 defeat of Inter Milan.

Juventus extended their Serie A lead to six points after a 1-0 defeat of Inter Milan in the Derby d'Italia at the Juventus Stadium on Sunday.

Juan Cuadrado's stunning long-range strike just before the break proved the only goal the hosts would need so sink their arch rivals in a tense affair which produced seven yellow cards on the day.

Juventus twice hit the post in the first half as they looked most likely to break through, and were rewarded for their persistence by the Colombia international on 45 minutes.

From a corner, the Juventus winger left Samir Handanovic no chance, drilling a powerfully hit shot into the top-right corner from 22 yards out for his first league goal of the season.

The victory leaves the five-time defending league champions with 54 points from 22 matches, while enjoying a game in hand over second-placed Napoli.

AC Milan are eighth in the Serie A table after Sunday's defeat.

Injury-hit AC Milan were plunged further into crisis by a surprise 1-0 defeat at home to Sampdoria in Serie A on Sunday.

Luis Muriel's 69th-minute penalty was enough to consign Milan to their fourth successive defeat in all competitions.

Milan were third in December but one point from their past four league matches has seen them slip to eighth, 10 points behind the Champions League places.

Meanwhile, Marco Parolo scored four times as Lazio got back on track following two successive league defeats, although they had to withstand a Pescara comeback in a match that ended 6-2.

Two Parolo headers had given Lazio a seemingly comfortable lead inside 14 minutes. But Pescara levelled the match shortly before half-time.

First Ahmad Benali rushed in to tap a rebound into the bottom left corner after Federico Marchetti could only parry Grigoris Kastanos' effort.

Gaston Brugman volleyed the equaliser into the far corner four minutes before half-time, after Pescara had also seen Gianluca Caprari's penalty saved by Marchetti -- awarded for a foul by Wesley Hoedt on Francesco Zampano.

Pescara have only converted two of their seven penalties this season.

Marco Parolo now has five Serie A goals to his name this season.

Parolo completed his hat trick with another header four minutes after the break and Keita Balde Diao restored Lazio's two-goal advantage shortly before the hour.

Ciro Immobile scored Lazio's fifth with a half volley at the back post from a corner. The Italy forward did not celebrate as he spent a season on loan at Pescara, helping them to the Serie B title in 2012 and finishing as the second division's top scorer.

Parolo, who only scored three goals all last season, netted his fourth of the game in the 77th minute with a low volley from Senad Lulic's cross.

Andrea Belotti netted his 15th league goal of the season but his Torino side could only draw 1-1 at Empoli, in a match affected by heavy rain.

Empoli levelled on the stroke of half-time after Arlind Ajeti's backpass was stopped by a puddle, allowing Manuel Pucciarelli to get there before Joe Hart, take it past the England goalkeeper and put it into an empty net.

Iago Falque saw a penalty saved by Empoli goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski.

Ilija Nestorovski struck in the first half to help Palermo win a relegation battle over Crotone, who had Lorenzo Crisetig sent off in the second half.

Papu Gomez scored twice as Atalanta beat Cagliari 2-0 to move level with Inter. Elsewhere, Chievo Verona drew 0-0 with Udinese and Sassuolo won 1-0 at Genoa.

